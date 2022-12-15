Fitness Equipment Market to Garner USD 17,580.99 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Future Demand and Revenue Outlook

HOUSTON, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a Report, titled, " Fitness Equipment Market " The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and the competitive landscape. The Fitness Equipment report provides a list of leading competitors, strategic industry analysis, and insights into key factors influencing the Fitness Equipment industry. The market analysis and insights included in this Fitness Equipment Market research report offer key statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and is an imperative source of guidance that provides the right direction to the companies and individuals interested in the industry. This Fitness Equipment report is also all-embracing of the data which includes market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, market drivers, and market restraints that are obtained with the help of SWOT analysis.



Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the global fitness equipment market is expected to reach a value of USD 17,580.99 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. This market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements in depth.

Market Overview:

The growing desire for health and fitness now drives the exercise equipment industry. The growth of the fitness equipment market is driven by key factors such as increasing urbanization, the prevalence of obesity and chronic diseases due to unhealthy lifestyles, and growing corporate wellness programs and demand from various industries. Moreover, growing awareness about the consequences of increasing obesity, the growing geriatric population, and the growing demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive surgeries fuel the market’s overall growth. On the other hand, high costs of installation or setup of equipment or devices and increasing demand for the resale of cost-saving exercise equipment are estimated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Fitness equipment basically refers to the equipment that are generally utilized during any physical or fitness related activities. They help in enhancing the strength or for improving the physical fitness. Generally, the fitness equipment includes various equipment such as free weights, rowing machines, treadmills, weight machines, stationary bikes, elliptical cross tanner and stair stepper among others. Exercise equipment is a machine that resists a person while they perform physical exercises to increase strength and endurance, manage weight and improve flexibility.

Opportunities for Players:

Growing Number of People Involved in Physical Activities Competitions

Physical activity has significant health benefits for the heart, body, and mind, and exercise helps prevent and manage non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, and diabetes. Nowadays, people worldwide can take their hard fitness training results to competitive tournaments and test their skills at various functional fitness events. There are many fitness activities competitions, such as powerlifting, bodybuilding, long distance running events, fun runs, and cross-fit competitions. So many companies and fitness organizations have taken the initiative and arranged various fitness competitions and outdoor activities. The participation rate of men was higher (20.7 percent) than women (18 percent). This included sports, exercise, and other active leisure activities.

Growing Penetration of E-Commerce Platforms, The Internet, and Smartphones

People in today's world require a smart phone for communication, buying groceries taking consultation check-up with doctors, to be aware of self-fitness. Many people can't think or imagine their life without smartphones. People want to get fit by home based methodology in their comfort rather than following up in the gyms and fitness clubs. So, the fitness app acts like a bridge between people receiving fitness schedule, diet plan, and exercises, among others, by simply using their fitness app. With technological advancement and development in countries, more people use smartphones in their daily lives are increasing.

Recent Developments

In September 2022, Nautilus, Inc., an innovation leader in home fitness, announced the launch of the Bowflex BXT8J treadmill with JRNY adaptive fitness app compatibility at select online and in-store retail partners providing customers with a complete fitness solution at an affordable price point. The Bowflex BXT8J treadmill offers high-performance cardio and the ability to pair the user’s device to the JRNY adaptive fitness app. This has helped company to expand its product portfolio

In June 2022, Johnson Health Tech announced acquisition of the fitness division of Cravatex Brands Limited, a prior distributor for Johnson Health Tech, have become first fitness equipment company to have a wholly-owned subsidiary in India. With its continued investment in product development, manufacturing expertise, Johnson Health Tech upgraded the fitness industry. This has helped company to expand its business

Some of the major players operating in the Fitness Equipment Market are:

Nautilus, Inc.,

Life Fitness,

Johnson Health Tech,

TECHNOGYM S.p.A,

TRUE,

Impulse (QingDao) Health Tech CO., LTD,

iFIT,

Torque Fitness.,

Body-Solid Inc.,

Core Health & Fitness,

LLC.,

Precor Incorporated,

Afton,

Fitness World,

Shanghai Define Health Tech CO LTD,

REALLEADER FITNESS CO., LTD,

Shandong Aoxinde Fitness Equipment Co., Ltd.,

BFT Fitness,

Yanre Fitness,

FITKING FITNESS, and Fitline India.

Global Fitness Equipment Market Scope:

Global Fitness Equipment Market, By Product Type

Strength Training Equipment

Cardiovascular Training Equipment

Body Composition Analysers

Fitness Monitoring Equipment

Global Fitness Equipment Market, By Application

Weight Loss

Body Building

Physical Fitness

Global Fitness Equipment Market, By Buyer Type

Individual

Institution

Global Fitness Equipment Market, By End User

Health Clubs/Gyms

Home Consumers

Hotels

Corporates

Hospitals & Medical Centers

Public Institutions

Regional Analysis/Insights: Fitness Equipment Market

The fitness equipment industry is analyzed and market size information is provided based on country, product type, application, gender, buyer type, usage, type, end user, and distribution channel.

The global fitness equipment market comprises of the countries U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

North America is dominating due to the presence of key market players in the largest consumer market with high GDP. U.S. is expected to grow due to its latest advanced technology and inventions in fitness equipment.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Fitness Equipment Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Fitness Equipment Market, By Product Type Global Fitness Equipment Market, By Application Global Fitness Equipment Market, By Gender Global Fitness Equipment Market, By Buyer Type Global Fitness Equipment Market, By End User Global Fitness Equipment Market, By Usage Global Fitness Equipment Market, By Region Global Fitness Equipment Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

