MEMS-based Oscillator Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)

Lower-cost alternatives to crystal oscillators are being developed to provide timing in applications where frequency accuracy is less critical. Ceramic resonators, for instance, are found in applications like VCRs, telephones, and toys. Besides, more recently, MEMS oscillators have emerged as an alternative to crystals.

Oscillators are electronic circuits that generate an electrical signal of a particular frequency by utilizing the vibrating crystal’s (piezoelectric material) mechanical resonance. MEMS oscillators are complete timing systems based on a programmable architecture. It further witnesses significant demand aided by improved functionality, enhanced performance, and electronic device miniaturization.

Silicon-based packaging and manufacturing techniques developed capabilities to integrate with other circuits across standard semiconductor packages. This has made scalable traditional silicon manufacturing possible for the resonator and broader timing technology.

Furthermore, MEMS and silicon-based technologies operate in a wide range of frequencies while highly resistant to mechanical shock, vibration, and temperature changes and less susceptible to frequency jumps. Therefore, this technology has been useful for timing solutions that are small in size and offer robustness, high performance, and programmability. For instance, the DSC1001 from Microchip is a silicon MEMS-based oscillator. The device provides jitter and stability performance as low as 10ppm over a wide range of supply voltages and temperatures, like 1MHz to 150MHz with supply voltages between 1.8 to 3.3 VDC and temperature ranges up to -40ºC to 105ºC.

With delays in shipping finished products across automobiles, consumer electronics, and aerospace, the outbreak of COVID-19 also considerably affected the production of frequency control devices. With prominent semiconductor factories shut down, the supply chain impacts have taken a major hit. However, MEMS-based oscillator devices for medical monitoring applications have been positively impacted as microfluidics and pressure are linked to COVID-19, including respiratory diagnostics and other research tools to study coronavirus patient monitoring.

For instance, Raltron has been enhancing support services for Medical Equipment Manufacturers amid the COVID-19 outbreak. In April 2020, the company had its Miami-based facility running at 100% capacity, while the Asian facilities were at 90% capacity. Raltron’s MEMS oscillators, crystal resonators, and filters were primarily demanded across portable medical devices.

Though there are no potential technical challenges, the availability of substitutes such as Quartz Crystal oscillators is a significant factor that could impede the growth of the MEMS Oscillator Market. Because of their small size and low crystal cost, crystal oscillators are used in a wide range of industries. Crystal Oscillators have lower power consumption and lower phase noise than MEMS Oscillators. As a result, these factors slow market growth over the forecast period.



Key Market Trends



Consumer Electronics Industry is Expected to Drive the Market Growth



The frequent new launches of consumer electronics products are expected to fuel the market for MEMS-based oscillators. Significant growth in MEMS-based oscillators is expected with applications across smartphones and wearables and the drive to enable smaller, lower power IoT-enabled devices.

The consumer markets have observed an increased demand for activity trackers by the rising number of units shipped yearly, followed by smartwatches, wearable cameras, and smart glasses. MEMS technology advancements enable these devices to simplify timing solutions and wireless connectivity.

Innovations across MEMS timing technology also significantly contribute to physical space and power savings in wearable applications whilst improving reliability. Cost, in such cases, presents significant challenges as the segment falls into the consumer category. With the advent of 5G network rollouts, particularly in consumer markets, the demand for compacter, higher frequency enabled, and less timing slop-based MEMS oscillators for consumer electronics is expected to grow.

Moreover, the increasing number of connected wearable devices is also expected to drive market growth. For instance, according to Cisco Systems, the number of connected wearable devices globally in 2021 will be 929 million. The number of devices is forecast to reach more than one billion by 2022.

Another critical aspect driven by 5G across consumer electronic applications of MEMS-based oscillators is the need for extended battery life through low current consumption. Development of low frequency, low power timekeeping devices are demanded across mobile devices where the device is continuously ON for timekeeping or controlling sleep modes.



North America to Account for Significant Market Share



The region is a primary hub for all major organizations worldwide. North America is among the leading innovators and pioneers in technology adoption and is estimated to hold a significant market share. The region has a strong foothold of vendors of MEMS-based oscillators, such as Maxim Integrated Products Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., and SiTime Corporation, which considerably contributes to the studied market growth.

In line with the dynamic demand for these oscillators, vendors are following various strategies, such as new product development, to address the rising competition in the market. For instance, in February 2021, Maxim Integrated Products Inc launched MAX31343 real-time clock (RTC) with an integrated MEMS oscillator, along with two other essential ICs such as the MAX41400 instrumentation amplifier and MAX40108 precision operational amplifier. The company claims that the new offerings would double the battery life while providing high accuracy and ruggedness and can be used in IoT, industrial and healthcare applications.

Several vendors operating in the market and based out of the region offer low-power MEMS oscillators and various support products. For example, the DSC1001, a MEMS-based oscillator from Microchip Technology Inc, operates from 1MHz to 150MHz with supply voltages between 1.8 to 3.3 VDC and temperature ranges up to -40ºC to 105ºC. The device offers jitter and stability performance as low as 10ppm over a wide range of supply voltages and temperatures.

Likewise, SiT1533, an ultra-small and ultra-low power 32.768 kHz oscillator from SiTime Corporation, features a maximum operating current of only 1.4?A and is footprint-compatible and pin-compatible to existing 2012 XTALs when utilizing the recommended layout. The device is optimized for battery-powered and other mobile applications.

In addition, the region’s growing number of connected and self-driving automobiles and IoT applications in the automotive sector are likely to boost the demand for MEMS-based oscillators. Furthermore, the region’s continuously increasing demand for smartphones, owing to local players Apple’s iPhone and Samsung’s flagship S-series, is projected to fuel demand for MEMS-based oscillators.



Competitive Landscape



The major players include SiTime Corporation, Microchip Technology Inc., Vectron International Inc., Abracon Holdings, LLC, TXC Corporation, and IQD Frequency Product Ltd. There is high competition among major players in the market due to the automation boom. The major players are spending more on R&D, which in return, creates further competition in the market.



November 2021 - Rakon has introduced ROD2522S2, the world’s smallest 24-hour holdover PPS Disciplined Oven Controlled Crystal Oscillator (OCXO). The 25 x 22 x 12 mm surface-mount device is the first 0.5 ppb pk-pk class PPS Disciplined OCXO with a 24-hour holdover (1.5 µs, 5°C temperature windows). The nominal frequencies range from 10 to 20 MHz. The ROD2522S2 has a temperature range of -40°C to 95°C and a frequency aging of less than 0.2 ppb/day with a maximum compensated aging of 0.02 ppb/day. The product has a significantly smaller package size and low power consumption for this performance level. These integrated solutions enable the PPS Disciplined OCXO to run smart compensation in a small package thanks to advanced circuitry and simulation-optimized thermo-mechanical construction.

September 2021 - Rakon has introduced the RTH7050PA, a high-performance Hybrid Temperature Compensated Crystal Oscillator (TCXO) with Rakon’s proprietary Mercury+ ASIC. The product uses a hybrid technology in which the ASIC has two functions, temperature compensation and a heated element, to keep the resonator temperature constant. Over a temperature range of -40 to +105°C, the oscillator maintains frequency stability of ±20 ppb. It has a frequency slope over a temperature of 0.5 ppb/°C. The RTH7050PA employs a high-Q crystal and an in-house quartz manufacturing process, resulting in superior close-in phase noise performance and ?4.6 ppm/20 years of all-cause stability. In a 10-pad, 7.5 x 5.5 mm footprint, nominal frequencies ranging from 10 to 50 MHz are available.



