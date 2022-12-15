Global Laboratory Mixers Market Analysis/Forecasts Report 2022-2027: Increasing Research in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries with Opportunities Stemming from Growing Collaborations

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Laboratory Mixers Market by product (Shaker (Rocker, Roller) Magnetic Stirrer, Vortex Mixer, Accessories), Platform (Digital), Operability (Linear, Orbital), End User (Research Labs, Pharma-Biotech, CROs, Environmental Testing) - Forecasts to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

From the year 2022 to 2027, the global laboratory mixer market is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2027 from USD 2.0 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 3.5%.

Factors such as technological advancements and ongoing pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry research activities are driving market growth.

The shakers laboratory segment to hold the largest share of the market in 2022

The shakers market is further segmented into orbital shakers, rockers, rollers/rotators, and other shakers. The shakers segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. In 2021, the shaker goods sector accounted for the biggest market share for laboratory mixers. The expanding technical advancements and expanded pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector research activities can be a reason for the huge share of this market.

The digital devices segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on platform, the laboratory mixer market is segmented into digital and analog devices. By platform, the analog devices segment is anticipated to hold a significant market share for laboratory mixers by 2027. The availability of preprogramming options and the far easier and more efficient work function of digital devices can be linked to the significant market share.

The orbital movement segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on Mode of Operation, the laboratory mixer market is segmented into gyratory, linear, rocking/tilting, and orbital movement mixers. Orbital movement laboratory mixers are predicted to make the highest percentage of all laboratory mixers in 2022. These mixers have a sizable market share thanks to features including as compact, space-saving designs, digital speed controls, built-in timers, and optional tier systems for increased capacity.

The research laboratories & institutes segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The research laboratories & institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology firms, clinical research organisations, environmental testing laboratories, food testing laboratories, diagnostic & pathology laboratories, and other end users are the market segments for laboratory mixers based on end user.

By end users, the research laboratories & institutions segment is anticipated to have the highest market share for laboratory mixers in 2022. The significant component of this market may be attributed to the expansion of research facilities in developing countries as well as the growth of financing for life sciences research from governmental and non-profit organizations.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to hold significant market share for laboratory mixers in 2022

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a significant market share for laboratory mixers in 2022. The significant representation of this regional category is due to the rising demand for biopharmaceuticals and rising R&D expenditure by biopharmaceutical companies. The large share of the regional market can primarily be attributed to the high adoption rate of novel technologies and the increasing number of life science research studies.

The prominent players in the laboratory mixer market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Eppendorf AG (Germany), IKA Works (Germany), Cole-Parmer (Germany), Avantor, Inc. (US), Remi Group (India), Bio-Rd Laboratories, Inc. (US), Corning, Inc. (US), Scientific Industries, Inc (US), Silverson Machines (UK), and Sarstedt (Germany) among others.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 210 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $2.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.5% Regions Covered Global

