Digital Isolator Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type and Application

The rising fleet of electric vehicles worldwide is expected to generate new market opportunities for digital isolators market players during the forecast period.



The deliveries of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) are rapidly increasing at a double-digit Y-o-Y growth rate in different regions. According to the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), ~4.3 million BEVs and PHEVs were delivered globally during H1 2022, which is ~62% higher than the deliveries recorded in H1 2021. In H1 2022, China accounted for the majority of electric vehicle deliveries recorded across the world. The number of deliveries across the country surged from ~1.15 million in H1 2021 to ~2.45 million in H1 2022. Such a rise in electric vehicle manufacturing indicates high demand for battery management systems, inverters, and chargers. A surge in the production of these systems is projected to boost the adoption of digital isolators across the electric vehicle industry. Growing automotive industry will have a positive impact in the digital isolators market growth.



Several digital isolators market vendors are adopting various organic and inorganic strategies to gain a competitive advantage.For instance, in 2022, Mornsun Guangzhou Science & Technology Co Ltd announced that they had signed a distribution agreement with Avnet Abacus.



The partnership will increase the company’s reach and presence in the EMEA market.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on North America Digital Isolators Market Growth



The well-developed infrastructure that supports high-speed internet services is a major reason for the large-scale adoption of smart devices in North America.The majority of manufacturing facilities in North American countries were kept closed during the FY 2020–2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions and supply chain disruptions in the semiconductors industry.



Further, the shortage of semiconductor chips across the US and Canada led to a slowdown in the digital isolators market size.Consumer spending on the procurement of consumer electronic devices declined during the pandemic.



On the other hand, the demand for factory automation solutions increased in North America during the COVID-19 pandemic, as different enterprises were seeking innovative ways to cut down manual operations in workplaces.However, a considerable share of this remained unaddressed due to the gap created between semiconductor demand and supply by supply chain disruptions and operation limitations in semiconductor companies.



As the demand for electronics remained constant amid the global crisis, the digital isolators market managed to resume its pace in late 2020.



The digital isolators market in North America is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico.The US held the largest digital isolators market share in 2021, whereas Canada is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Automotive manufacturers across North America proactively focus on boosting their electric vehicles’ sales.As automotive designs are increasingly moving toward electrification, high-wattage power electronics are becoming critical components in the drivetrain and battery systems of vehicles.



The high-wattage power electronics need to be communicated with and controlled by digital controllers requiring digital isolation.Isolators are incorporated in modules such as onboard chargers (OBCs), battery management systems (BMS), DC-DC converters, traction inverters, and heating/cooling units in electric vehicles.



Further, increasing advancements in medical imaging devices propel the demand for digital isolators. These devices transfer large volumes of video imaging data from image sensors to image processors while maintaining high levels of electrical isolation. Therefore, the rising electrification of vehicles, increasing advancements in medical imaging, and growing safety standards in industrial automation are among the key factors driving the digital isolators market growth in North America.



The sales of electric vehicles are high in the US, which signifies a high demand for battery management systems in electric vehicles. EV sales in the US increased by ~200% from the second quarter of 2020 to the same quarter in 2021, recording an increase of 3.6%. The electric vehicle market in the US has grown from some thousand vehicles sold annually in 2010 to more than 315,000 vehicles during 2018–2020. In addition to the growth prospects provided by the electric vehicle industry, the huge presence of major digital isolator manufacturers favor the market growth in the US. Companies in the US such as Analog Devices, Inc.; Broadcom; Texas Instruments Incorporated; Vicor Corporation; onsemi; and NVE Corporation engage in strategic developments such as product launches and partnerships. Presence of such players will have a positive impact in the digital isolators market growth.



Analog Devices Inc; Broadcom Inc; Infineon Technologies AG; Skyworks Solutions Inc; Nexperia BV; Texas Instruments Inc; Vicor Corp; On Semiconductor Corp; NVE Corp; and Mornsun Guangzhou Science & Technology Co Ltd. are a few of the prominent digital isolators market players operating in the industry.



The overall digital isolators market has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the market analysis, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information on market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast of the digital isolators market growth with respect to all market segments.Also, multiple primary interviews with industry participants and commentators have been conducted to validate the data and gain more analytical insights about the topic.



Participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, and external consultants—such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the digital isolators market.

