Latin American Flow Cytometry Market Report 2022: A $375+ Million Market by 2027 Featuring Key Players - Becton, Dickinson and Co, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, and Luminex

The Latin American flow cytometry market is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.1% to reach USD 379 million by 2027 from USD 269 million in 2022

The growing prevalence of cancer and HIV/ AIDS, growing research activities which adopt flow cytometry techniques, and an increase in the innovation efforts to develop technologically advanced instruments and software are prominently driving the growth of the Latin American Flow cytometry market.

However, the high cost of flow cytometry products such as instruments and consumables, is a major factor that is expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.

The reagents and consumables subsegment accounted for the highest growth rate in the Latin American Flow Cytometry market, by product & service, during the forecast period

In 2021, the reagents and consumables subsegment accounted for the highest growth rate. Factors such as continuous demand for flow cytometry reagents for diagnostic applications and growing research activities that use flow cytometry techniques are expected to favor the growth of this market.

Mexico: The fastest-growing country in the Latin American Flow cytometry market

The Mexican market is estimated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Favorable trade agreements to support the availability of flow cytometry products in the country and the growth of the pharmaceutical industry are expected to support market growth in the country.

The prominent players in the Latin American flow cytometry market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), and Luminex Corporation (US).

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 202 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $269 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $379 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Latin America

