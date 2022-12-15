New York, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food Safety Testing Kits Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Contaminant, Technology, and Food Type" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373283/?utm_source=GNW

The information is used to determine product safety for consumption.



The rising incidence of foodborne illnesses triggers the demand for food safety testing kits. In addition, product recalls hamper the profitability and brand image of manufacturers, which compels manufacturers to adopt food safety testing kits to detect contaminants or adulterants in early stages



Based on food type, the food safety testing kits market is segmented into meat, poultry, and seafood products; dairy products; cereals and grains; processed food; fruits and vegetables; and others.The meat, poultry, and seafood segment held the largest market share in 2021, and it is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The meat, poultry, and seafood products testing includes testing for contaminants and adulteration, wherein one meat type may be adulterated with other meat types.The products may be tested for ash, fat, moisture, protein/nitrogen, heavy metals, pesticides, antibiotics and drugs, salt, chloride, and nitrates and nitrites.



The testing helps minimize the risk of food fraud and ensures appropriate product labelling. This is extremely essential for countries in the Middle East where pork or pig meat is not consumed due to religious purposes, and most food products containing meat are required to have Halal certification.



In terms of region, the food safety testing kits market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America.In 2021, North America held the largest share of the food safety testing kits market; however, Asia Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2028.



Foodborne illnesses have become a major concern for health systems in Asia Pacific.The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN) published data in 2019 that suggested that ~275 million people in Asia Pacific fall sick due to foodborne illnesses annually.



Food safety concerns also lead to adverse effects on the food trade. The FAO report also suggested that unsafe water and food kill more people each year than measles, malaria, and AIDS combined worldwide, and the issue requires utmost attention by all countries, especially ones in Asia Pacific, considering their poor record of preventing foodborne illnesses.



The key players operating in the food safety testing kits market include SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group Plc, TÜV SÜD, AES Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., TÜV NORD GROUP, Bureau Veritas, ALS Limited, NEOGEN Corporation, and AsureQuality. These players engage in developing affordable and innovative products to meet the rising customer demands and expand their market share.



The overall food safety testing kits market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, and external consultants—such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the food safety testing kits market.

