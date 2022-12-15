Yeast Protein Market to Register 8.39% CAGR Growth by 2030, The Brainy Insights

Newark, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global yeast protein market is expected to grow from USD 143.95 million in 2022 to USD 274.20 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.39% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



The yeast protein is getting more attention for its sustainable and minimally managed production process via fermentation. Even if yeast needs a sugar source to grow, its protein production needs little land use, and it is better environmentally sustainable than animal-derived proteins. This yeast protein, specifically yeast, comes from a natural origin. It is considered useful as a food component among consumers and manufacturers because of its clean labelling. Consumers are looking for products with natural and recognizable products, and yeast is recognized all across the world. Yeast protein is considered a sustainable protein source. However, nutritional yeast could cause many side effects, like it could cause many unpleasant digestive side effects when introduced too quickly, as introducing too much fiber too quickly could lead to abdominal discomforts like cramps or even diarrhoea. Nutritional yeast is a good source of many vitamins and minerals like vitamin B-12 and zinc, and some of the yeast products have compounds like tyramine which could trigger migraine attacks in some cases.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global yeast protein market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• For example, in August 2021, Angel Yeast Co. acquired the yeast-relevant asset of Bio Sunkeen Co. This is helping the organization optimise its production capacity and strengthen its position. The organization has planned to utilize Bio Sunkeen’s present facilities for the future expansion plan. This acquisition is in line with Angel Yeast’s 2025 strategy, which focuses on yeast biotechnology, health and nutritional products, among others.



Market Growth & Trends



Yeast protein is a type of high-quality protein. It is having 9 kinds of amino acids which is required for the human body which, include histidine, which is very important for the growth of children. The amino acid score digestibility correction is 1, which is more than soybean protein and equivalent to whey protein. The total amount of important amino acids accounts for around 47.58% of the total amino acids. The ratio of essential amino acids to non-essential amino acids reaches around 0.91, following the 40% and 0.6 mentioned in the standards of FAO/WHO. This makes it higher than the soybean protein and closer to that whey protein. Based on one of the studies, around 83% of adults think yeast protein is a good source of protein. It is observed that plant-based proteins often give the flavour challenges like gritty, earthy, starchy, beany or bitter etc. But yeast protein does not bring a flavour of its own, so it is easy to use in food product formulations. This makes it a very functional, flexible and easy-to-use building block for high-protein food.



Key Findings



• In 2022, the conventional segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 70.35% and market revenue of 101.27 million.



The type segment is divided into conventional and organic. In 2022, the conventional segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 70.35% and market revenue of 101.27 million. Animal experiments have proven that the yeast protein could substantially improve the density of muscle mass and muscle fibers of ageing mice. Also, yeast protein is an environment-friendly protein.



• In 2022, the food segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 46.33% and market revenue of 66.69 million.



The application segment is divided into food, medicine, feed and other. In 2022, the food segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 46.33% and market revenue of 66.69 million. This growth is attributed to the growing demand for vegan products. Yeast protein is not having a flavour, so it can be comfortably utilised in food product formulations. It is an animal-free component suitable for vegetarian, vegan and flexitarian diets. It has a well-proportional amino acid composition and micronutrients; hence, it is essential for vegan people.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Yeast Protein Market:



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The Europe region occurred as the largest market for the global yeast protein industry, with a market share of 35.64% and a market value of around 51.30 million in 2022. Europe dominates the yeast protein market due to the high demand for food products. Yeast protein can be very smoothly added to vegan products like cheese or meat substitutes. Further, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. It has been observed that the protein powder market in Europe, America and Japan has shown interest in yeast protein. Some of the leading nutritional brands are looking to exploit this opportunity.



Key players operating in the global yeast protein market are:



• Angel Yeast Co., Ltd

• Van Wankum Ingredients

• Biospringer (Subsidiary of Lesaffre)

• Titan Biotech Limited

• Lallemand Inc. (Subsidiary of Chagnon Family)

• Mitushi BioPharma



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global yeast protein market based on below mentioned segments:



Global Yeast Protein Market by Type:



• Conventional

• Organic



Global Yeast Protein Market by Application:



• Food

• Medicine

• Feed

• Other



About the report:



The global yeast protein market is analysed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

