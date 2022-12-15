Savvy Cleaner Awards More Scholarships for Residential Cleaning Training & Certification

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savvy Cleaner, the wildly popular hub for house cleaning training, is again accepting scholarship applications for 2023 for house cleaners and maids.

Approximately 33% of people switched jobs in the last two years, according to a recent PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll. A significant portion of those individuals started cleaning businesses either to serve as full-time replacements for their previous job or to earn extra money between jobs.

House Cleaning Companies on The Rise

With the pandemic came a newfound awareness of cleanliness's importance, which subsequently led to an influx of people looking for jobs in the cleaning industry. "However," as CEO Angela Brown of Savvy Cleaner points out, "without proper training and techniques, these new companies are at risk of damaging their customers' expensive belongings."

Professional home cleaning services have become increasingly popular in recent years. In fact, according to Home Cleaning Centers of America, last year, nearly 10% of all U.S. households paid someone to clean their homes for them. Additionally, the Freedonia Focus Reports released a study called Contract Cleaning Services: United States, which predicted that income from daily cleaning services will rise by 2.2 percent annually through 2025 in the USA alone.

Savvy Cleaner Scholarships

On Jan. 31, 2023, Savvy Cleaner will award 15 winners fully funded scholarships for the Savvy Cleaner Network, which includes courses on eco-cleaning supplies, equipment cleaning and sanitation, personal protective equipment, and how to clean and grow a successful cleaning company.

Savvy Cleaner is famous for its online tutoring, which helps students make money while they receive an education. "Our students see exceptional results from applying their learning in real time," says Angela Brown. "Rather than waiting until they've graduated, we encourage involvement and working from day one."

The scholarships provide membership to not only the Savvy Cleaner Network but also access to two live interactive mastermind sessions each month. These sessions allow business owners to connect, discuss best practices, and offer moral support throughout the training.

About Savvy Cleaner

Savvy Cleaner is a training and certification program for house cleaners and maids headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., USA. They produce the daily show and podcast Ask a House Cleaner and the shorts series Pro Cleaning Tips, which can be understood with closed captioning in 191 languages worldwide.

Savvy Cleaner will accept scholarship applications until Jan. 15, 2023, and encourage new, current and previous students to apply.

To apply and learn more about the scholarship program, visit https://savvycleaner.com/scholarship-application.

