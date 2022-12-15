ChristianaCare Partners with Wellthy to Provide Innovative Family Caregiving Support Solution to Employees

NEW YORK and WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellthy, the leading caregiving support solution for employees and their families, announces a partnership with ChristianaCare, the largest health system in Delaware. Through the partnership, all benefits-eligible ChristianaCare employees will have access to Wellthy’s support to help them balance work and family caregiving responsibilities.



With nearly 1 in 5 healthcare workers quitting their job since the onset of the pandemic, employers are looking for innovative solutions that can help attract and retain talent. Family caregiving demands are on the rise, and providing support is especially critical for medical professionals, who are often caregivers at work and at home.

“Our employees, fondly called caregivers at ChristianaCare, are our most valuable resource as we work together to serve our neighbors in four states,” said Chris Cowan, senior vice president, Human Resources at ChristianaCare. “We constantly look for ways to enrich our benefits so caregivers feel well supported both at work and at home. We look forward to Wellthy having a positive impact on our caregivers.”

Wellthy makes it easy for caregivers to:

Connect with dedicated Care Coordinators and specialized Care Advisers to help them care for the ones they love, including themselves.

Access a Care Dashboard that acts like a project management tool to keep all planning and resources in one place.

Connect to the resources they need and manage the complex logistics of caregiving.



Wellthy assists families with personalized care support across the full spectrum of care, including help with issues related to childcare, aging, special needs, chronic conditions, veterans support, mental health and more.

“People working in health care can face a good deal of stress on the job. Outside of work, many healthcare workers are also the go-to caregiver for family and friends. We are proud to start working with ChristianaCare, an organization that invests in and supports its caregivers,” said Lindsay Jurist-Rosner, co-founder and CEO of Wellthy. “ChristianaCare’s caregivers dedicate their lives to caring for others — we are honored to help take care of them.”

The partnership with ChristianaCare represents significant momentum for Wellthy within the healthcare industry, following its partnership with Memorial Hermann Health System .

About Wellthy

Wellthy is revolutionizing the way families care for their loved ones and themselves. Going far beyond care management, Wellthy helps families balance work and caregiving responsibilities through a combination of precision technology and human expertise. Wellthy’s Care Dashboard is a comprehensive planning tool with resources, tasks, and to-dos in one place; Care Experts provide active, hands-on support tailored to families’ unique circumstances; and, with Wellthy Community, families can feel less alone by connecting with other caregivers just like them. By alleviating caregiving demands, Wellthy makes it easier for people to take care of their own health, reduce stress, save money, and stay engaged in their work and their lives. More than 1 million people have direct access to Wellthy’s services through some of the largest and best-known health plans and employers across the country, including Best Buy, Cisco, and Meta. To find out more, visit us at wellthy.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@WeAreWellthy).

About ChristianaCare

Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, ChristianaCare is one of the country’s most dynamic health care organizations, centered on improving health outcomes, making high-quality care more accessible and lowering health care costs. ChristianaCare includes an extensive network of primary care and outpatient services, home health care, urgent care centers, three hospitals (1,430 beds), a freestanding emergency department, a Level I trauma center and a Level III neonatal intensive care unit, a comprehensive stroke center and regional centers of excellence in heart and vascular care, cancer care and women’s health. It also includes the pioneering Gene Editing Institute.

ChristianaCare is nationally recognized as a great place to work, rated by Forbes as the 2nd best health system for diversity and inclusion, and the 29th best health system to work for in the United States, and by IDG Computerworld as one of the nation’s Best Places to Work in IT. ChristianaCare is rated by Healthgrades as one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals and continually ranked among the nation’s best by U.S. News & World Report, Newsweek and other national quality ratings. ChristianaCare is a nonprofit teaching health system with more than 260 residents and fellows. With its groundbreaking Center for Virtual Health and a focus on population health and value-based care, ChristianaCare is shaping the future of health care.