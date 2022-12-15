Agora’s Vanessa Mullin Featured in Top 100 Women of the Future

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, today has announced Vanessa Mullin , Business Development Manager of Metaverse and Interactive Media at Agora, has been featured in the Top 100 Women of the Future list . Women of the Future is aimed at showcasing and celebrating the top female change-makers in Web3 and the Metaverse using emerging technologies as a force for good in the real world.



Vanessa is currently leading Agora's Metaverse Business Development Strategy, where they are building the tools for the next generation of Real-Time Engagement. Alongside this, she also co-chairs the VRARA's Metaverse Committee , as well as acting as a Women in Games Ambassador. Her previous roles include leading business development efforts for a start-up in the emerging Digital Human space, as well as three years spent working for Unity within the Games and Media and Entertainment verticals.

“I am incredibly honored to be named in the Top 100 Women of the Future list for the role I’m playing in Agora’s Metaverse efforts,” said Vanessa Mullin. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work all women are doing in this growing technology space and showcases the positive direction in the industry towards making the Metaverse more equitable. I am excited to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the metaverse, and to inspire other women to pursue leadership roles in this exciting and rapidly-evolving field.”

Vanessa is also Agora’s main spokesperson for the Metaverse Standards Forum alongside other notable organizations like Microsoft and Meta. The Metaverse Standards Forum was built so companies across a wide range of industries that are applicable to the Metaverse can have a voice in developing the standards it will be built upon.

Agora is a principal member of the Forum, providing opportunity to share counsel and perspective to ensure the Metaverse is open and fosters interoperability for those involved. As Agora’s spokesperson, Mullin will help the Metaverse Standards Forum become more interactive and accessible as the Metaverse changes over time, and provide expert counsel on any topics related to interactive entertainment.

“There’s no doubt the Metaverse will play a significant role in how people interact with each other and consume entertainment in the future,” said Mullin. “I’m passionate about seeing the Metaverse grow and understand it must be done in a scalable way that benefits everyone from individual users to large corporations. I’m thrilled to be a part of the Forum and allow Agora to be a key voice in the future of the Metaverse.”

