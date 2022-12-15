Uniformity Labs Ultra-Low Porosity UniFuse™ 316L 90um Stainless Steel Powder Delivers Improved Mechanical Properties at Much Higher Throughput for Laser Powder Bed Fusion

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Engineered materials company Uniformity Labs (Uniformity) announces the availability of its UniFuse™ 316L ultra-low porosity stainless steel powder. This high throughput feedstock exhibits best-in-class material properties. The UniFuse™ 316L powder and optimized print processes have been used to create various parts in various industries with great success.



Developed by an in-house team of world-leading materials scientists and 3D printing innovators, Uniformity Labs UniFuse™ 316L 90um 400W Performance mechanical properties are superior in UTS, YS, elongation, and density compared to industry standard lower layer thickness parameter sets. Uniformity Labs UniFuse™ 316L ultra-low porosity powder and High-Performance Scanning (HPS) achieve an approximately 3X faster build time when compared to the competitor’s lower layer thickness scan strategies targeting best-in-class mechanical properties. This throughput improvement is typical for UniFuse™ 316L builds. Compared to similar layer thickness builds, Uniformity Labs UniFuse™ 316L and HPS achieve far superior mechanical properties and build uniformity across the build platform with significantly increased throughput.

Higher bed and tap densities enable Uniformity powders to deliver improved mechanical properties and consistent performance across the build bed, even at high-speed build rates and thicker layer printing.

316L is an austenitic stainless steel that is perfect for demanding environments and applications, such as parts exposed to marine, pharmaceutical, or petrochemical processing, food preparation equipment, medical devices, surgical tooling, and consumer products such as jewelry. It is known for its corrosion resistance, high flexibility, and excellent mechanical properties at extreme temperatures.

“The application of Uniformity 316L 90um stainless steel delivers mechanical excellence for our customers who require materials that perform to the highest standard in extreme conditions,” said Uniformity founder and CEO Adam Hopkins. “Our powders deliver superior mechanical properties, surface finish, printing yield, and part reliability, and allow one machine to do the work of several.”

In addition to materials already available, the Uniformity team is continually developing new materials and processes to make 3D printing accessible to all industries and applications.

SS 316L Mechanical and Density Information

At a glance, mechanical and density properties listed below

90um layer thickness

Up to three times the throughput @ 99.9%+ density (density coupons average 99.95%)

Ultimate Tensile Strength (R m z) – 675 ± 7 MPa

z) – 675 ± 7 MPa Ultimate Tensile Strength (R m xy) – 739 ± 7 MPa

xy) – 739 ± 7 MPa Yield Strength (R m z) – 528 ± 8 Mpa

z) – 528 ± 8 Mpa Yield Strength (R m xy) – 600 ± 7 MPa

xy) – 600 ± 7 MPa Fracture Elongation (R m z) – 49.4 ± 2.2 %

z) – 49.4 ± 2.2 % Fracture Elongation (R m xy) – 53.5 ± 2.7 %

xy) – 53.5 ± 2.7 % Surface roughness in z direction (um) 11.2 ± 1.8



Notes:

1) Properties are given for the laser-melted product printed at 90um layers. Auxiliary operations may influence the displayed properties. Auxiliary operations, e.g., heat treatments or surface modifications by coating processes, bead blasting, etc., performed at Uniformity Labs or the customer will affect mechanical and physical properties. 2) The indicated density limits are valid for the mean density of a component. For complex and geometrically unfavorable shapes, the local segment density can deviate from these limits, and therefore materials properties may be affected. 3) Materials properties stated in the table above have been determined on the basis of ASTM E8-21. 4) All mechanical characteristics are typical mean values valid only for the indicated nominal density level and will vary from printer to printer. 5) Roughness measurement according to microscopy in accordance with DIN EN ISO 4287. 6) For a complete data sheet, please email: materials@uniformitylabs.com

Uniformity Labs develops breakthrough material and software solutions to accelerate and expand global commercial/industrial 3D printing (AM) markets. Its patented technology uniquely enables groundbreaking improvements in throughput and reductions in residual stress across materials and platforms in laser powder bed fusion printing. In Binder Jetting, Uniformity powders deliver fully dense parts with minimal sintering shrink, resulting in the ability to manufacture to otherwise unobtainable high precision, material mechanical properties, and part surface roughness. Uniformity’s feedstock materials and print processes dramatically impact the AM value chain by increasing the reliability and efficiency of printing.

For more information, please visit our website – www.uniformitylabs.com

Media contact:

Frank De Maria – 347 647 0284

frank.demaria@purposefulcommunications.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d691cac3-8649-4cdd-8637-a541f38dd96d