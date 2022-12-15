Polydex Pharmaceuticals Issues Third Quarter Financial Results

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTC Pink: POLXF) (the “Company”) reports financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, the period ended October 31, 2022. All figures are reported in U.S. dollars.



Q3 ended Oct 31, 2022 Q3 ended Oct 31, 2021 Sales 858,089 1,096,360 Net Income (loss) (382,930 ) (68,676 ) Income per common share - basic (0.11 ) (0.02 ) - diluted (0.11 ) (0.02 ) Weighted avg. common shares Outstanding - basic 3,432,478 3,432,478 - diluted 3,432,478 3,432,478





Although results for the current quarter continue to reflect a soft market and persisting problems with the global economy as a whole, a number of product orders filled in the third quarter weren’t shipped until the fourth quarter, resulting in lower sales this quarter. Management’s continued cautious approach to cash management has allowed the company to weather these worldwide issues.

Management believes that the African Swine Fever may be abating, which may lead to increasing sales of Iron Dextran. Re-establishment of worldwide sales of this product remains a top priority going forward. New markets are emerging for the company’s powdered products, and Management foresees an increase in sales of these products in the coming months.

“We are hopeful that the recovery we are seeing in some aspects of the global economy may translate to increased sales of our products in the coming months,” said George Usher, President and CEO of Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited. He continued, “African Swine Fever definitely impacted the entire swine industry and we are increasingly optimistic of the signs that its impact may be diminishing. As Iron Dextran is one of our higher volume products, this would certainly be a good start to recovery of sales and a return to profitability."

The Company’s publicly traded shares continue to be quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet platform (www.otcmarkets.com/stock/POLXF/quote).

The company continues full disclosure of its financial and operational results, which can be accessed by visiting the company website at www.Polydex.com. Product information is available at www.dextran.ca.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited, based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, is engaged in the manufacturing of bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the worldwide veterinary pharmaceutical industry, and also the development, manufacturing and marketing of biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market.

