Turf Install Pros Phoenix Offers New Expert Residential And Commercial Grass Installation In Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turf Install Pros is a new professional artificial grass installation company based in Phoenix, Arizona, who is committed to serving their local businesses and community by delivering expert residential and commercial services.

Their trained team offers a variety of high-quality synthetic grass installation services, including pet-friendly artificial turf, putting green turf for golf courses, residential artificial grass that is perfect for your backyard, and synthetic grass specifically designed for playgrounds.

Turf Experts

When you are looking for a company that provides specialist installation of artificial grass Phoenix and offers their services at competitive prices, consider Turf Install Pros for residential and commercial projects.

They are happy to answer any questions that you may have about your synthetic grass plans and will always provide you with an accurate estimate of the costs.

Some of their services include:

Residential Artificial Grass Installation

If you have a backyard that needs a bit of greenery and is eco-friendly, saves water, and lasts year-round, then choose a residential grass installation at https://turfinstallpros.com/residential-artificial-grass.

Their team of professional installers can provide you with the estimated costs and list of materials, as well as essential advice, such as the best place to install your new lawn by taking into account the traffic the grass will receive, the size you may require, and your budget.

Putting Green Turf Installation

When choosing the ideal putting green turf, you should ensure that whatever material you select is durable.

Turf Install Pros recommend that whether you choose a cheaper or more expensive putting green turf, you should conduct regular inspections to check that it hasn’t been negatively affected by weather damage, seam failures, or other issues that would void the grass during its warranty period.

They offer high-quality putting green installation and turf materials, as well as two types of backing for the turf, primary and secondary, which are a quick solution for improving your short game and the lifespan of the turf.

Pet-Friendly Artificial Grass Installation

If you own a dog, you should consider investing in pet-friendly artificial grass as it is hypoallergenic, requires little maintenance, and is completely safe for dogs to play on.

The pet-friendly artificial grass that Turf Install Pros provides will save you time and money on fertilizers and watering and has an anti-microbial infill to keep bacteria from growing that prevents odors, discoloration and prevents patches or stains from developing.

This affordable option has a high safety rating and, with regular maintenance, can last for a few years to even decades.

Commercial Artificial Grass Installation

For areas where the floor is used frequently, commercial artificial grass installation is an excellent choice.

Compared to natural grass, it can improve the aesthetic appearance of your business throughout the entire year, is easier to maintain, and cuts down labor costs as it doesn’t require watering.

In hot climates, such as California, opting for a commercial artificial grass installation can help your business save water and be an eye-catching element, even in winter, to drive customers to your business.

Synthetic Grass for Playgrounds

It is important to choose a safe and durable surface for your children’s playground, and Turf Install Pros have a variety of synthetic grass types from some of the industry’s leading manufacturers.

Unlike natural grass, synthetic grass is not able to harbor any bacteria as it does not contain organic material, cannot be ripped up, and will not wear away.

More information

To find out more about Turf Install Pros Phoenix and to see a complete list of their residential and commercial artificial grass installation services, please visit their website at https://turfinstallpros.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/turf-install-pros-phoenix-offers-new-expert-residential-and-commercial-grass-installation-in-phoenix-arizona/