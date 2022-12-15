London Decking Launch New Website That Showcases Their Minimal Maintenance Composite Decking Installation In A Range Of Prefabricated Colours

London, UK, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- London Decking is a leading decking installer company with over 20 years of experience in high-value and complex projects.

They offer a range of decking options, including Ipe, Balau and Iroko hardwood timber and their minimal maintenance composite decking that is weather resistant, highly durable and available in a range of prefabricated colours.

Their new website showcases their list of decking options and shows how their team of professionals take care of the entire process of every decking project they work on, from the site visit to access your garden space, followed by preparation of the garden decking area to installing your new decking to the highest possible standard.

Trusted Decking Installer

At londondecking.com you can rest assured that their team is comprised of talented and dedicated professionals who are experts in decking installation.

They have experience in a wide variety of projects and even have the ability to create bespoke garden structures that pair beautifully with their decks, including pergolas, gazebos, and wooden garden arches in a vast range of wood or composite materials.

Additionally, the team has expertise in liaising with the local council if you need any advice on planning permission and will always endeavour to help you plan your project and create the perfect decking to match your home.

For these reasons, it is no surprise that London Decking is highly recommended and receives many top reviews from their customers.

Composite Decking

Composite decking is made from a blend of recycled hardwood and polymer (plastic composite) and is highly durable, completely splinter-free, weather resistant, and needs no further treatment than the occasional cleaning with soapy water.

Other benefits include:

Many composite decking options are anti-slip

Boards are non-permeable, so you don’t have to worry about any stains

The colours will not fade as they would with painted timber

It is a sustainable option that will not rot

Boards will not warp or crack

More finish and colour choices than timber decking

Although it has a higher price than natural wood decking, it is environmentally friendly due to being manufactured using wood waste, with its design allowing it to have a longer lifespan than other types of traditional wood decking.

London Decking offers composite decking in an extensive range of colours and finishes to match a wide variety of different home styles, including:

The Most Popular Colours – While their team are happy to source any colour you can dream of for your composite decking, their most popular colours are grey, natural wood tones, and black, as they work with any furniture or outdoor design.

– While their team are happy to source any colour you can dream of for your composite decking, their most popular colours are grey, natural wood tones, and black, as they work with any furniture or outdoor design. Enhanced Grain and Brushed – This finish creates a natural look that tastefully mimics the aesthetic feel of natural timber with realistic wood grain and brushed wood patterns.

– This finish creates a natural look that tastefully mimics the aesthetic feel of natural timber with realistic wood grain and brushed wood patterns. Smooth Finish – Traditionally, the best practice for laying decking as the grooved side underneath will allow for drainage and airflow below the decking; this is the number one customer choice for a composite decking finish.

Composite Decking is a more advanced product than other decking options with a higher cost of raw materials.

This is why London Decking ensures that all of their installers and fitters have the experience necessary to seamlessly install your deck, including removing any waste when the job is done, so that you can enjoy your beautiful new deck straight away.

More information

To find out more about London Decking and to see a complete list of their decking services, please visit their new website at https://www.londondecking.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/london-decking-launch-new-website-that-showcases-their-minimal-maintenance-composite-decking-installation-in-a-range-of-prefabricated-colours/