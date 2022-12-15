WisdomTree Launches U.S. Quality Growth Fund (QGRW)

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT), a global financial innovator, announced today the launch of the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund (QGRW) on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). QGRW seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Index (WTQGRW) and has an expense ratio of 0.28%.



QGRW provides investors with the opportunity to pursue higher operating profitability (higher quality), with the potential to outpace lower quality stocks with lower volatility, while using an equal weight of forward earnings estimates and trailing sales growth. The incorporation of both quality and growth scores also results in the exclusion of the bottom ranked companies on each individual metric.

“Growth investors prevailed for much of the last decade and seemingly received extra focus with the pandemic that catalyzed high growth stocks that facilitated the work from home environment. However, many of these same high growth companies – that have yet to achieve profitability—struggle now to raise fresh capital at much lower multiples or with higher financing costs on their debt,” said Jeremy Schwartz, WisdomTree’s Global Chief Investment Officer. “QGRW was a strategy built for the long run and identifies companies with high-quality and profitability metrics combined with good growth potential, which is especially important for the next cycle when growth stocks turn in favor.”

QGRW: What’s Under the Hood?

QGRW allows investors to take advantage of the highest profitability quintile (first quintile) as determined by the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Index methodology. QGRW focuses on the following criteria:

Eligible universe : 500 largest U.S. equity companies by market capitalization

: 500 largest U.S. equity companies by market capitalization Composite Quality and Growth Ranking: Rank all eligible companies on 50% Quality and 50% Growth Metrics

Rank all eligible companies on 50% Quality and 50% Growth Metrics Select Top 100 U.S. Companies: Select companies that rank in the 1st quintile (Top 100) on Composite Quality and Growth Ranking



Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other important information, call 866.909.9473 or visit wisdomtree.com. Read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

There are risks associated with investing, including possible loss of principal. Growth stocks, as a group, may be out of favor with the market and underperform value stocks or the overall equity market. Growth stocks are generally more sensitive to market movements than other types of stocks. The Fund is non-diversified, as a result, changes in the market value of a single security could cause greater fluctuations in the value of Fund shares than would occur in a diversified fund. The Fund invests in the securities included in, or representative of, its Index regardless of their investment merit. The Fund does not attempt to outperform its Index or take defensive positions in declining markets and the Index may not perform as intended. Please read the Fund’s prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund’s risk profile.

