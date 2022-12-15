Flash News: OKX Lists FLOKI for Spot Trading, Offers Year-end Special Staking and Flash Deals

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the world-leading cryptocurrency platform, has issued updates for the week beginning December 12, 2022.



OKX launches deposits for FLOKI meme coin

On December 15, OKX launched deposits for FLOKI. Spot trading for FLOKI/USDT and FLOKI/USDC on OKX will launch on December 16, while FLOKI withdrawals will open from December 17.

FLOKI is the people's cryptocurrency and the utility token of the Floki Ecosystem, which is named after Elon Musk's Shiba Inu. It has strategic marketing partnerships with major international football clubs and a Formula 1 team. The Floki ecosystem aims to give people control of their finances through four key utility offerings: the Valhalla Play2Earn Metaverse NFT Game, FlokiFi DeFi ecosystem, Floki University crypto education platform and FlokiPlaces NFT & Merchandise Marketplace.

OKX Earn offers year-end special APYs across six tokens

OKX Earn is launching flexible and 60-day staking deals for six popular tokens. The six tokens included are: SHIB, DOGE, BABYDOGE, KISHU, MANA and DOME. The offers launch on Dec 16.

Staking rewards at a glance:

Crypto Product Term APY Minimum

Investment SHIB Staking 60 Days 7.50% 1 SHIB BABYDOGE



Staking 60 Days 4.20% 1 BABYDOGE



Staking Flexible 2.50% KISHU



Staking 60 Days 2.80% 1 KISHU



Staking Flexible 2.00% DOGE Staking 60 Days 8.20% 0.01 DOGE MANA Staking Flexible 2.50% 0.01 MANA DOME Staking Flexible 3.00% 0.01 DOME







Flash Deals offer high APY on OAS and BTC

On December 14, OKX Earn also launched Flash Deals for OASYS (OAS). Subscriptions are granted on a first-come, first-served basis and users can participate by staking either OAS or BTC to earn OAS.

Staking terms are five days, and the estimated APYs are 180% when OAS is staked and 52% when BTC is staked.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center .

