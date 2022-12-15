Top Icelandic Bank Chooses MazeBolt Technologies for Holistic DDoS Protection

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, MazeBolt Technologies, creators of RADAR™ testing, the only solution that enables organizations to see their DDoS vulnerabilities, announced one of the largest banks in Iceland selected RADAR testing for continuous DDoS protection across its entire dynamic attack surface.

With many Icelandic organizations suffering from DDoS attacks this year, the bank is adding MazeBolt's powerful RADAR testing into 50 external-facing IPs and FQDNs. For the first time, the bank's cybersecurity team will be able to easily identify hidden vulnerabilities across its attack surface and close up to 7,000 endpoints prone to a DDoS attack, continuously and without compromising business operations.

The solution runs tens of thousands of DDoS simulations, against all production services, allowing organizations to uncover vulnerabilities, move faster, take precise action to remediate before being attacked, and achieve over 200% improvement in DDoS protection.

"We're seeing a surge in DDoS attacks against financial institutions due to the acceleration of digitization in the industry," commented Matthew Andriani, CEO of MazeBolt. "This growth is accompanied by an expanding, complex attack surface in which they have no visibility, leaving them extremely vulnerable to DDoS attacks. RADAR testing arms cybersecurity teams with critical insight into their DDoS attack surface with detailed reports in order to work effectively with the mitigation company to remediate and ultimately reduce their DDoS risk."

MazeBolt will work closely with the bank's mitigation vendor to guide the closing of the DDoS remediation loop by providing exclusive insights into their previously unknown vulnerabilities while ensuring that the remediation was performed correctly.

The Icelandic bank follows MazeBolt's announcement less than a month ago of adding a leading Israeli bank to their roster of blue-chip customers who are transforming their DDoS security readiness.

To learn more about MazeBolt and its ability to provide enterprises with full attack surface coverage, visit mazebolt.com

About MazeBolt Technologies

MazeBolt is pioneering a new standard in testing DDoS vulnerabilities that provides enterprises with full attack surface coverage. Its patented solution, RADAR™ testing, continuously observes tens of thousands of potential DDoS attack entry points, identifying how attackers can succeed in bypassing existing mitigation systems. The solution's autonomous risk detection allows cybersecurity teams to go beyond traditional DDoS testing by continuously detecting, analyzing, and prioritizing remediation across the network with zero operational downtime. Global enterprises, including financial services, insurance, and governments, rely on MazeBolt for full visibility into their DDoS security posture. For more information, visit www.mazebolt.com.

