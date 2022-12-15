Dealers United Expands Automotive Strategic Account Initiative

SARASOTA, Fla., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dealers United (powered by BuyerBridge) announced the appointment of Ali Fawaz as the new Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships to expand social media advertising to automotive OEM programs, agency and vendor product line extensions, and multi-location dealership groups.

The company, which historically has partnered directly with Tier 3 automotive dealerships, has been expanding its technology and services to meet the needs of larger automotive customers.

Incoming Fawaz brings deep experience in working with automotive marketing, social media management, reputation, and customer acquisition. He most recently spent five years with Reputation.com as Head of Strategy following a five year tenure as Director Digital Retail Products - Customer Acquisition for FordDirect.

"Ali brings over a decade of automotive experience working with manufacturer programs and is guiding us to exceed the needs and expectations of OEM-certified dealer digital programs, as well as multi-location dealer groups," said Dealers United CEO, Pete Petersen. "We're simplifying and maximizing social advertising investments so automotive advertisers can tap into 90%+ of the US and Canadian population who are on social media…all in one platform."

By combining BuyerBridge's social advertising software with Dealers United's done for you services, the industry will gain access to self-serve, fully managed or a hybrid model. Users can easily advertise throughout an audience's entire automotive journey with measurable attribution across Meta, Pinterest, Snapchat, and TikTok.

"Most digital advertising solutions and agency partners are lacking a sharp focus on social media strategy, leaving this critical component as an afterthought, perhaps something to slap in a campaign at the end… if at all," said Ali Fawaz, Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Accounts. "Unfortunately, it's this lack of attention that drives inefficiencies in a campaign, resulting in increased cost, lost time, and missed opportunities to drive additional sales and service appointments. I'm enthusiastic about helping our enterprise automotive partners, their agencies, and large dealer groups deploy, monitor and measure omnisocial advertising campaigns at scale."

To learn more about Dealers United, visit www.dealersunited.com.

About Dealers United (powered by BuyerBridge)

Dealers United (powered by BuyerBridge) is the social media advertising solution for the automotive industry, providing award-winning solutions to auto dealers, OEMs, and auto agencies across platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, Pinterest, and more. With both full-service solutions and ad tech software services powered by BuyerBridge, Dealers United has been recognized as a Meta Business Partner and has spearheaded education around social ad solutions at Digital Dealer, State of Automotive, and DrivingSales, with success stories featured by Ad Age, Adweek, and Automotive News. For additional information, visit www.dealersunited.com.

Contact Information:

Ali Fawaz

Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships

ali@dealersunited.com

(313) 279-4922



Brooke Jensen

Vice President of Marketing

brooke@dealersunited.com



