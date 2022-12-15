Western Financial Group Welcomes New Chief Customer Experience Officer

High River, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High River, AB (December 15, 2022) – Globenewswire – Western Financial Group is excited to announce the latest addition to the Executive Leadership Team. Lisa Colangelo joins Western Financial as the Chief Customer Experience Officer. This role is a testament to Western’s strategy and overall prioritization of customer experience. Lisa has extensive experience as a senior-level executive with over 20 years of success driving strategic business growth efforts across districts, territories, and branches for TD Bank and Coast Capital Savings. Most recently, she held the role of Senior Vice President, Retail Banking & Contact Centers with Coast Capital Savings.

“With over two decades of leading teams focused on exceptional customer experiences, I am looking forward to working with the Western team,” says Colangelo. “Together we will deliver differentiated experiences for our customers from the initial interaction with a customer to the purchase experience, all the way through to the claims experience.”

Lisa is well acquainted with leading large sales and service teams and her strong sales leadership skills are what have helped her excel in her previous roles. Her track record of building strategies and tactics that deliver exceptional customer experiences, combined with her keen understanding of Six Sigma methodologies and process improvement focus, are an asset to Western and will help to increase our positive customer experience. She is also well known as a mentor and developer of talent. She possesses a multitude of business designations and is currently completing her MBA.

“We’re dedicated to evolving to help propel Western forward and to emphasize and grow our commitment to our customers and people,” says Kenny Nicholls, President and CEO, Western Financial Group. “These additions are reflective of that commitment, and I am proud of the Executive Team we have and what we continue to build on.”

Lisa is a welcomed addition to the Western Financial Group Executive Team, rounding out Western Financial’s commitment to customers and people. This year we also welcomed Kristy Rachkowski as our new Chief People and Culture Officer and Craig Kozlowski as our new Chief Information Officer, both supporting our commitment to putting our People first and elevating technology to a strategic level to help provide the best people and customer experiences possible. They complement Nancy Green-Bolton, Chief Finance and Risk Officer, Grant Ostir, Chief Growth Officer and Mark Rouleau, Chief Strategy Officer.

"We are focused on ensuring Western continues to thrive by attracting, developing, supporting and retaining great people and leaders who contribute to a strong, supportive and inclusive culture," explains Kristy Rachkowski, Chief People and Culture Officer.

“Our strategy creates alignment within our organization and supports an industry-leading customer experience,” adds Mark Rouleau, Chief Strategy Officer.

"As one of the largest insurance brokers in Canada, we recognize the importance of bringing our expertise and care for customers across the country. In addition to our technological investments, our awareness of the connected customer and our strategic expansion of locations across Canada, we understand how vital the customer and broker relationship is," adds Nicholls.

Western Financial’s well-rounded Executive Leadership Team:

Kenny Nicholls, President and Chief Executive Officer

Lisa Colangelo, Chief Customer Experience Officer

Nancy Green-Bolton, Chief Financial and Risk Officer

Craig Kozlowski, Chief Information Officer

Grant Ostir, Chief Business Development Officer

Kristy Rachkowski, Chief People and Culture Officer

Mark Rouleau, Chief Strategy Officer

Western Financial Group

Western Financial is a diversified insurance services company that has cared for the insurance needs of over 1 million Canadians for more than 100 years. Headquartered in High River, Alberta, Western provides personal, business, and life insurance services in over 200 communities through sales & service centres, affiliates, and online, making it the true national broker with the local touch. With a skilled and growing team, Western Financial is Canada’s Insurance Broker, ranked for the second year in a row Top 100 employers in Canada

Western Financial Group is a subsidiary of Trimont Financial Ltd., a subsidiary of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company.

