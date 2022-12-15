Iveda Launches National Investor Awareness Program with Acorn Management Partners

Mesa, Arizona, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iveda ® (NASDAQ:IVDA), the global solution for cloud-based AI video and sensor technologies, has launched a full-scale, national investor awareness program through a proprietary multi-layered system being executed by Acorn Management Partners LLC . Together, the organizations will execute a program that works to 1) generate additional awareness of and knowledge about Iveda and its achievement of key financial goals over time; 2) drive long-term investors through financial professionals (I.e., brokers and financial advisors) to Iveda; and 3) create meaningful relationships with financial professionals in order to increase the shareholder base and create a truly sophisticated market.



“The launch of this investor awareness program coincides nicely with several highly anticipated milestones from our operations,” said Bob Brilon, Iveda Chief Financial Officer. “We believe that these accomplishments will not only be noticed by potential investors, but will also act as positive catalysts for our shareholder value and market cap. We’re eager to bring Acorn Management Partners onboard to help us amplify these efforts and connect with relevant investors across the U.S.”

Acorn Management Partners has been tasked with the production and dissemination of a “Quick Facts” sheet for Iveda and will facilitate conversations between financial professionals and Iveda’s management team. Acorn intends to reach out to more than 6,000 U.S.-based contacts on Iveda’s behalf each month, providing monthly broker reports to all interested and participating parties.

“Since Iveda’s IPO in April of this year, we’ve been on a rapid and exciting growth trajectory; one that we anticipate will continue climbing as cities and communities around the world look to make the leap to smart city status,” added David Ly, CEO and founder of Iveda. “In partnering with Acorn Management Partners, we’re eager to continue connecting with investors in the space and to bring Iveda’s AI-powered video search and surveillance technology to hospitals, campuses, and municipalities across the globe.”

This news comes on the heels of Iveda’s formal launch of IvedaCare ––an AI-driven assistant for unparalleled security, safety, and senior care––and the onboarding of public relations and social media agencies , as the organization prepares for extreme growth heading into 2023.

About Iveda Solutions®

Iveda (NASDAQ:IVDA) is the provider of global solutions for cloud-based, video AI search and surveillance technologies that protects the people, places, and things that matter the most. Iveda’s technology has the power to provide instant intelligence to existing infrastructure, enabling cities and organizations around the world to seamlessly enter the fifth industrial revolution. Iveda operates at the forefront of digital transformation of cities across the world, using IoT platforms with smart sensors and devices developed to aid with use cases surrounding public safety, security, elderly care, energy efficiency, and environment preservation. Headquartered in Mesa, Arizona, with a subsidiary in Taiwan, Iveda is publicly traded under the ticker symbol “IVDA”.

About Acorn Management Partners LLC

Acorn Management Partners (AMP) is a pioneer in the Professional Relations business that partners with small and micro-cap companies across all sectors.

At Acorn, we partner with companies that have quality management teams, strong fundamentals, a competitive advantage vs peers and catalysts to validate their investment opportunity. By working with companies with high standards, AMP has built a strong reputation amongst financial professionals that has allowed us the ability to expand a company’s market exposure, the right way, through our proprietary multi-step CRM platform.

We deliver long-term sustainable results by working through our vast database of registered financial professionals, stockbrokers, family offices, small fund managers and institutions by identifying the ones that believe in company fundamentals and want to participate in the success of that unique investment opportunity. At AMP, our systematic 6-step sales process emulates Wall Street’s methodology using a company's Investment Thesis, Comparables to peers, catalysts to projected values and validators of past executions to financial professionals. As financial professionals see the successful execution of a company's business model, they typically want to stay the course and continue to participate in the company's future.

