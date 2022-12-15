Global Fly Ash Market to Surpass Valuation of $5.97 Billion by 2028 | Global Fly Ash Production to Reach 1.04 Billion Tons | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While the demand for fly ash market is expected to grow in the next few years, the market is likely to face some challenges. SkyQuest has released a report that analyses market and provides insights on its future. According to the report, the main drivers of demand for fly ash are growth in the construction sector and increased awareness of the environmental benefits of using fly ash in cement production. However, the industry is facing some challenges, such as regulatory uncertainty, limited availability of raw materials, and high transportation costs.

The competitive landscape has also shifted, with new entrants such as China and India becoming major players in the market. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the largest fly ash market, due to the growing demand from the construction and cement industries in the region. China is the leading producer of fly ash, followed by India. However, due to stringent environmental regulations in China, production is expected to shift to India in the coming years.

SkyQuest forecasts that the market will continue to decline over the next decade, with production falling by around 20%. This in line with the rapidly declining number of coal power plants across the globe. For instance, there were around 2,400 power plants across the globe. In the last five years, the US has shut down over 360 coal power plants and now only 170 plants are operational.

The prospects for the industry are bleak due to a number of factors. Firstly, there is overcapacity in the industry, with too many producers chasing too few customers. This has led to intense competition and margins are under significant pressure. Secondly, the use of fly ash in concrete is facing increasing regulation due to environmental concerns. This is making it difficult for producers to find new markets for their product. SkyQuest does not see any silver lining on the horizon for the fly ash market. However, we believe that some consolidation within the industry could occur, which may help to improve margins and reduce overcapacity.

The report provides several recommendations for companies in the fly ash market. First, it highlights the importance of collaborating with stakeholders to ensure a secure and sustainable supply of raw materials. Second, it suggests investing in technology to improve transportation efficiency and reduce costs. Finally, it recommends adopting a long-term perspective to weather potential challenges and capitalize on future opportunities.

Global Fly Ash Market Production to Surpass 1.04 billion Ton by 2030

The analysis by SkyQuest shows that the global fly ash production is set to surpass 1.04 billion tons by 2030. This would be a huge increase from the current production levels of around 400 million tons. The demand for fly ash is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% between 2020 and 2030. There are several reasons for this expected increase in demand and production of fly ash. Firstly, there is a growing demand for the product in the construction industry as it is a key ingredient in cement and concrete. Secondly, the use of coal as a power generation source is expected to continue to grow in many parts of the world, particularly in Asia. This will result in an increase in coal-fired power plants and hence, an increase in fly ash production.

The analysis indicates that the majority of the growth in fly ash production will come from China and India. These two countries are expected to account for around 60% of the total growth between 2020 and 2030. This is due to their large populations and growing economies which are resulting in increased demand for infrastructure development. As of 2022, India and China produce around 112 million tons and 100 million tons per year in the global fly ash market, which is followed by the US and Germany.

The fly ash market is currently undergoing a transition from traditional wet-ash production methods to dry-ash production methods. This transition is being driven by a number of factors, including stricter environmental regulations, declining availability of water resources, and increasing costs associated with wet-ash production. dry-ash production is generally more energy efficient and generates less air pollution than wet-ash production. As a result, dry-ash production is expected to become the dominant method for fly ash production over the next decade.

Key Aspect of the Global Fly Ash Market

SkyQuest study found that the supply of fly ash is not keeping up with the demand. This was due to a number of factors, including:

Restrictions on coal-fired power plants: In many countries, coal-fired power plants are being restricted or phased out due to environmental concerns. As a result, the supply of fly ash is decreasing. For instance, currently less than 2400 coal power plants are operational. In the US, over 340 coal power plants were shut down in the last 5 years and now only 170 plants are currently active. This represents a huge slump in the number of overall plants in the country.

Increasing use of alternative fuels: Power plants are increasingly using alternative fuels such as natural gas. This decreases the amount of fly ash produced.

Lack of investment in new capacity: There has been a lack of investment in new fly ash production capacity, due to the low price of fly ash and the high cost of investment.

SkyQuest’s Competitive Analysis of Fly Ash Market: Boral, LafargeHolcim, CEMEX, Titan America, and SCB International Generates Over 50% Revenue

In a rapidly globalizing era, it is more important than ever for companies to understand their competitive environment and take steps to stay ahead of the competition. This is especially true in industries that are undergoing significant change, such as the fly ash market. SkyQuest has been at the forefront of helping companies navigate these challenges. In our most recent report on the fly ash industry, we conducted a comprehensive competitive analysis to help companies understand the current state of the industry and how they can position themselves for success.

In this competitive analysis, we identified three key forces that are shaping the fly ash market: the rise of Asia as a major producer and consumer of fly ash, the consolidation of the industry, and the evolving environmental regulations.

The rise of Asia has been a major driver of growth in the fly ash market. India is now the largest producer and consumer of fly ash, accounting for more than 28% of global production. China is also a major market, with consumption expected to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years. Currently, the country produces around 25% of the global fly ash. However, the consolidation of the market has led to a concentration of production among a handful of large companies. The top five producers – Boral, LafargeHolcim, CEMEX, Titan America, and SCB International – now control more than 50% of global production. The evolving environmental regulations are having a profound impact on the fly ash market.

Top Players in the Global Fly Ash Market

Boral Ltd. (Australia)

Lafarge North America Inc. (US)

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. (Mexico)

Aggregate Industries (US)

FlyAshDirect (US)

Holcim Ltd. (Switzerland)

Separation technologies LLC (US)

Charah, LLC. (US)

Tarmac Holdings Limited (US)

Titan America LLC (US)

Southeastern Fly Ash Company (US)

Cement Australia Pty Limited (Australia)

Salt River Materials Group (US)

