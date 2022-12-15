English Finnish

ROBIT PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 15 DECEMBER 2022 AT 4.05 P.M.



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Eeva-Liisa Virkkunen

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Robit Oyj

LEI: 743700NRL9EH2FLPH480

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 22297/4/4

Transaction date: 2022-12-14

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000150016

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4781 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 4781 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

ROBIT PLC

Arto Halonen

Further information:

Arto Halonen, Group CEO

+358 40 028 0717

arto.halonen@robitgroup.com

