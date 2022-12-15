New York, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "3D Avatar Solution Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component, Model, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373278/?utm_source=GNW

Hence, the demand for advanced 3D scanners and software is increasing across the globe.



A few of the notable 3D avatar solution market players operating in the industry includes Texel, LLC; In3D; and TG3D Studio. A few of the recent development of new 3D scanning models are listed below:



• In July 2022, TechMed 3D launched a SNAP application for human body 3D models and measurement. The application offered clinicians easy access to 3D body scans and measurements. The scanners enable the doctors to capture accurate body images; hence, the need for manual input of any other body specification is minimal.

• In April 2021, NetVirta announced the launch of Verifyt, its new 3D body scanning application for apparel and footwear brands. The application is designed for both apparel manufacturers and consumers. It is developed to increase fitting efficiency, thereby reducing return rates.

• In July 2020, Artec Europe launched Artec Eva, a full-body 3D scanner for designing and developing human parts. This solution was developed to help in the self-training of medical professionals on COVID-19-related symptoms, thereby enabling them to build real-time treatment plans during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Thus, the rise in investment by the 3D avatar solution players to innovate and develop new and advanced products is driving the 3D avatar solution market growth.



Media and entertainment, fashion, healthcare, and others are end-users of 3D avatars.The media & entertainment industry mostly uses animation software for television shows, marketing, and promotion, performing realistic stunts, and other activities.



Moreover, medical companies are creating 3D avatars for doctors and medical professionals, making the development of new medical products easier, faster, and more efficient. In addition, the growing trend for adopting 3D avatar software among fashion professionals to create new an apparel is propelling the 3D avatar solution market over the forecast period.



COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on 3D Avatar Solution Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on North America due to a high number of immigrants traveling across the region, the lack of imposition of an early lockdown in North American countries, and the presence of a large number of COVID-19-infected people in the US, Canada, and Mexico in 2020.The pandemic has also impacted the fashion, entertainment, and medical sectors, which recovered owing to the increasing adoption of digital marketing and growing investment in advancing VFX technology.



North America has the highest rate of advanced technology adoption due to favorable government initiatives fostering innovation and enhancing infrastructural abilities.The region is a major adopter of 3D avatars owing to the presence of a wide-scale consumer base for the entertainment industry and the presence of 3D avatar solution providers in the region.



Thus, due to all the above factors, the 3D avatar solution market has benefited from the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The US and Canada are pioneers in adopting advanced technologies that help enhance the product and service offerings of the fashion, healthcare, gaming, and media & entertainment industries.The gaming industry across North America is experiencing rapid growth owing to many individuals adopting augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) games which is projected to drive the 3D avatar solution market.



For instance, according to the report published by Entertainment Software Association in August 2022, the US has more than 227 million gamers in the country, showcasing a growth of 6% compared to 2020.As per the same report, the gaming population prefers playing multi-player realistic games.



These factors are influencing the development of several video games with special and customized characters to attract more individuals, thereby contributing to the rising demand for 3D avatar solutions in the gaming industry in North America. The aforesaid factors are contributing towards the 3D avatar solution market.



Moreover, the healthcare industry in North America has been experiencing a rise in the adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence.The region witnessed huge investments by venture capitalists in healthcare technologies over the last couple of years.



For instance, companies such as Sandbox Industries and Ben Franklin technology are investing in healthcare technology across the region. The rising adoption of healthcare technologies such as 3D scanning, artificial intelligence, and robotics has increased the use of 3D avatars for the study of the human body, training, and virtual doctor-patient interaction. 3D avatar solutions are also being adopted to create 3D models of doctors for virtual patient interaction and online medical consultation. These factors are contributing to the rising demand for 3D avatar solutions across the region, which is supporting the North America 3D avatar solution market growth.



MotionWerx LLC; Texel Inc LLC; Osensus GmbH; Bodygee AG; Polyga Inc; IN3D Inc; TG3D Studio Inc; Itseez3D Inc; 3D Generation GmbH; and NeXR Technologies SE are some of the key 3D avatar solution market players profiled in the market study.



The overall 3D avatar solution market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the 3D avatar solution market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast of the 3D avatar solution market size with respect to all market segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights.



The participants typically involved in this process include VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, and external consultants—such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the 3D avatar solution market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373278/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________