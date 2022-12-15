Hemophilia Treatment Market Poised for Revenue Worth US$21.3 Bn by 2027 End: Fairfield Market Research

London, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Hemophilia Organization’s data suggests that nearly 3/4th of the total people living with hemophilia, globally, tend to receive no or inadequate treatment. The fact that there is no best suitable drug or treatment for hemophilia, the global hemophilia treatment market continues to be influenced by the constant, aggressive R&D initiatives to find novel therapeutics. Both the market, and regulatory bodies remain under pressure, says a newly released report of Fairfield Market Research. Up from the valuation of US$14.7 Bn recorded in 2021, global hemophilia treatment market is expected to reach US$21.3 Bn toward the end of 2027. One of the primary factors driving market growth is the government's and non-government organizations’ increased efforts to raise awareness about hemophilia drugs on a global scale. Furthermore, the increased availability of prophylactic treatment is likely to fuel demand for hemophilia. Some of the most significant growth influencers for hemophilia treatment market include an increasing number of diagnosed hemophilia cases worldwide, the thriving trend of prophylaxis treatment, and rising hemophilia inhibitors, highlights the report.
Key Research Insights
- Hemophilia treatment market slated for nearly 5.2% growth in revenue during 2022 – 2027
- By disease, hemophilia A dominant with more than US$12 Bn contribution to total market revenue in 2022, followed by hemophilia B
- Treatment-wise, the prophylaxis segment poised to exhibit the fastest growth through 2027, reaching around US$8 Bn
Insights into Segmental Analysis
With ascending prevalence of bleeding and blood clotting-related conditions, hemophilia treatment remains in demand worldwide. While around 70% of the cases are inherited, research clears that around 85% of the total number of cases are of hemophilia A, whereas 15-20% are of hemophilia B. An improved rate of testing has been casting a subsequent impact on the rate of hemophilia diagnosis that otherwise remains undiagnosed in a considerably large number of cases. While the report projects hemophilia A segment to lead the global hemophilia treatment market, the hemophilia B segment will display higher growth of around 6% through the end of 2027. The dynamics are further likely to be influenced by the rise of personalized medicine.
Key Report Highlights
- The market will benefit largely from the consistently improving emphasis and quality of comprehensive care, as well as the favourably developing reimbursement scenarios and prophylaxis regimen
- The market for hemophilia treatment will continue to face a set of challenges to rapid growth in long term. Inadequate awareness, and lack of cost-effective yet dependable treatment alternatives are expected to restrict market growth, especially across developing economies
- Although the market constantly witnesses frequent launches of new treatments, reluctance about adoption of a new treatment prevails among patients due to the potential concerns around their efficacy, and safety
Insights into Regional Analysis
Regional analysis of hemophilia treatment market reveals North America surges ahead in global hemophilia treatment market with current revenue of around US$6.4 Bn. With prominent presence of some of the world’s largest players, the region is likely to remain at the forefront throughout the period of projection. In addition to the adequate availability of government rebates, the market here will reap the benefit from higher overall healthcare expenditure. While North America’s hemophilia treatment market is poised to exhibit a steady 4% CAGR between 2022 and 2027, the report expects the market of Asia Pacific to demonstrate the fastest growth of around 7.2%. This surge in market attractiveness has been clearly attributed to the availability of hemophilia treatment alternatives at cheaper costs.
Key Players in Global Hemophilia Treatment Market
BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bayer AG, F. Hoffman La Roche Ltd., Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Grifols S.A., Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd., Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc., CSL Behring, Pfizer Inc., Octapharma AG.
REPORT SCOPE
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Year
|2022 – 2027
|Market Size in 2021
|US$14.7 Bn
|Estimated Market Size in 2027
|US$21.3 Bn
|CAGR
|5.2%
|Key Players
|BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bayer AG, F. Hoffman La Roche Ltd., Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Grifols S.A.,Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd., Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc., CSL Behring, Pfizer Inc., Octapharma AG
Market Segmentation
Treatment Type
- Plasma Derived Factor Concentrates
- Recombinant Factor Concentrates
- Alternate Coagulation Promoters
- Others
Indication Type
- Hemophilia A
- Hemophilia B
- Acquired Hemophilia
Application
- Prophylaxis
- On Demand
- Surgery
- Immune Tolerance Induction (ITI)
- Others
Geographical Coverage
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Asia Pacific
Leading Companies
- Bayer AG
- BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- F. Hoffman La Roche Ltd.
- Grifols S.A.
- Sanofi
- Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd.
- CSL Behring
- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Novo Nordisk
- Octapharma AG
- Pfizer Inc.
Report Inclusions
- Market Estimates and Forecast
- Market Dynamics
- Industry Trends
- Competition Landscape
- Disease-wise Analysis
- Patient-wise Analysis
- Product-wise Analysis
- Treatment-wise Analysis
- Therapy-wise Analysis
- Drug Class-wise Analysis
- Route of Administration-wise Analysis
- End Use-wise Analysis
- Region-wise Analysis
- Country-wise Analysis
- Key Trends Analysis
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
