Hemophilia Treatment Market Poised for Revenue Worth US$21.3 Bn by 2027 End: Fairfield Market Research

London, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Hemophilia Organization’s data suggests that nearly 3/4th of the total people living with hemophilia, globally, tend to receive no or inadequate treatment. The fact that there is no best suitable drug or treatment for hemophilia, the global hemophilia treatment market continues to be influenced by the constant, aggressive R&D initiatives to find novel therapeutics. Both the market, and regulatory bodies remain under pressure, says a newly released report of Fairfield Market Research. Up from the valuation of US$14.7 Bn recorded in 2021, global hemophilia treatment market is expected to reach US$21.3 Bn toward the end of 2027. One of the primary factors driving market growth is the government's and non-government organizations’ increased efforts to raise awareness about hemophilia drugs on a global scale. Furthermore, the increased availability of prophylactic treatment is likely to fuel demand for hemophilia. Some of the most significant growth influencers for hemophilia treatment market include an increasing number of diagnosed hemophilia cases worldwide, the thriving trend of prophylaxis treatment, and rising hemophilia inhibitors, highlights the report.

Key Research Insights

Hemophilia treatment market slated for nearly 5.2% growth in revenue during 2022 – 2027

By disease, hemophilia A dominant with more than US$12 Bn contribution to total market revenue in 2022, followed by hemophilia B

Treatment-wise, the prophylaxis segment poised to exhibit the fastest growth through 2027, reaching around US$8 Bn





Insights into Segmental Analysis

With ascending prevalence of bleeding and blood clotting-related conditions, hemophilia treatment remains in demand worldwide. While around 70% of the cases are inherited, research clears that around 85% of the total number of cases are of hemophilia A, whereas 15-20% are of hemophilia B. An improved rate of testing has been casting a subsequent impact on the rate of hemophilia diagnosis that otherwise remains undiagnosed in a considerably large number of cases. While the report projects hemophilia A segment to lead the global hemophilia treatment market, the hemophilia B segment will display higher growth of around 6% through the end of 2027. The dynamics are further likely to be influenced by the rise of personalized medicine.

Key Report Highlights

The market will benefit largely from the consistently improving emphasis and quality of comprehensive care, as well as the favourably developing reimbursement scenarios and prophylaxis regimen

The market for hemophilia treatment will continue to face a set of challenges to rapid growth in long term. Inadequate awareness, and lack of cost-effective yet dependable treatment alternatives are expected to restrict market growth, especially across developing economies

Although the market constantly witnesses frequent launches of new treatments, reluctance about adoption of a new treatment prevails among patients due to the potential concerns around their efficacy, and safety





Insights into Regional Analysis

Regional analysis of hemophilia treatment market reveals North America surges ahead in global hemophilia treatment market with current revenue of around US$6.4 Bn. With prominent presence of some of the world’s largest players, the region is likely to remain at the forefront throughout the period of projection. In addition to the adequate availability of government rebates, the market here will reap the benefit from higher overall healthcare expenditure. While North America’s hemophilia treatment market is poised to exhibit a steady 4% CAGR between 2022 and 2027, the report expects the market of Asia Pacific to demonstrate the fastest growth of around 7.2%. This surge in market attractiveness has been clearly attributed to the availability of hemophilia treatment alternatives at cheaper costs.

Key Players in Global Hemophilia Treatment Market

BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bayer AG, F. Hoffman La Roche Ltd., Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Grifols S.A., Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd., Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc., CSL Behring, Pfizer Inc., Octapharma AG.

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2027 Market Size in 2021 US$14.7 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2027 US$21.3 Bn CAGR 5.2% Key Players BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bayer AG, F. Hoffman La Roche Ltd., Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Grifols S.A.,Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd., Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc., CSL Behring, Pfizer Inc., Octapharma AG

Market Segmentation

Treatment Type

Plasma Derived Factor Concentrates

Recombinant Factor Concentrates

Alternate Coagulation Promoters

Others

Indication Type

Hemophilia A

Hemophilia B

Acquired Hemophilia





Application

Prophylaxis

On Demand

Surgery

Immune Tolerance Induction (ITI)

Others





Geographical Coverage

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific





Report Inclusions

Market Estimates and Forecast

Market Dynamics

Industry Trends

Competition Landscape

Disease-wise Analysis

Patient-wise Analysis

Product-wise Analysis

Treatment-wise Analysis

Therapy-wise Analysis

Drug Class-wise Analysis

Route of Administration-wise Analysis

End Use-wise Analysis

Region-wise Analysis

Country-wise Analysis

Key Trends Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

