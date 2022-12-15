Data Lake Market Likely to Reach Revenue Worth US$18.6 Bn by 2026 End, Says Fairfield Market Research

London, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the period of projection, 2021 – 2026, global data lake market is expected to display phenomenal growth, reaching the valuation of US$18.6 Bn. In 2021, the market reportedly attained the valuation of US$8.3 Bn, suggests a newly released report of Fairfield Market Research. The report provides a detailer growth analysis and forecast of data lake market during the stipulated tenure, covering key market dynamics, regional analysis, as well as competitive assessment.

Key Research Insights

Between 2021 and 2026, data lake market is all set for an impressive 15.5% CAGR

Greater emphasis of organizations worldwide on enhanced productivity, and the maximum operational efficacy will continue to create a continuous stream of opportunities for data lake market

Cloud-based deployment preferred, with an estimated CAGR of 18%

North America’s lead intact with an estimated CAGR of more than 14%

Insights into Segmental Analysis

The analysis of data lake market based on end use reveals the primacy of BFSI sector as the banking and financial sector continues to register the maximum consumption of data lake solutions and services. Growing employment of data lakes for secure, scalable, comprehensive, and cost-efficient solution to a host of financial services is likely to uphold the dominance of BFSI sector in data lake market. As the next-generation technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), and machine learning take the center stage in the world of FinTech, it becomes imperative to better comprehend the voluminous operational and transactional data. Besides financial institutions, and banks, a growing number of insurance companies have been looking at data lakes as a credible, one-point, scalable, secure, and reliable data storage and management solution. This largely influences the primacy of BFSI segment in global data lake market.

On the other hand, with greater scalability, cloud remains the most preferred deployment mode in data lake market. The report has estimated a significant CAGR of 18.7% for cloud segment between the years of forecast. Cloud deployment brings down the capital expenses in both software and hardware. In addition, it possesses the capability of unlimited storage of unstructured and structured data on a unified platform, which further heightens the prospects of cloud-based deployment in global data lake market. With growing preference of brands for pay as per use model, demand for cloud-based deployment will continue to climb up. Industry behemoths like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon are pioneering this trend, in turn benefiting the performance of data lake market, marks the report.

Key Report Highlights

Ability of data lakes to ingest massive volumes of structured and unstructured data will remain the key growth enabler for data lake market through 2027. Affordability, and ability of effectively processing real-time data further keep the market buoyant

A growing number of organizations are eying the massive potential of data lakes to derive valued insights to arrive at the vital business decisions faster

Advanced data lakes are foraying into the market in the wake of a surging wave of demand from data analysts, data engineers, data scientists, and products managers





Insights into Regional Analysis

While North America represented the largest revenue share in global data lake market, the demonstrated 14.4% growth between 2021 and 2022. Data lake market in North America will retain the pace throughout the period of forecast. The market here benefits from rapid adoption of big data analytics. Unprecedented spread of connected technology in form of a wealth of medical devices, wearables, autonomous vehicles, and smart home appliances especially creates a massive information pool on the cloud. This will serve as one of the strongest push factors for North America’s data lake market. Moreover, strong presence of global industry leaders further heightens the growth prospects of data lake market in the region.

Key Players in Global Data Lake Market Space

IBM Corporation, Google LLC, Cisco Systems, Microsoft Corporation, Apple Inc., Dremio, Amazon, Cazena, Dell, Infoworks, Cazena.

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021 – 2026 Market Size in 2021 US$8.3 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2026 US$18.6 Bn CAGR 15.5% Key Players Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Apple Inc., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Amazon, Dell, Cazena, Infoworks, Dremio

Market Segmentation

Offerings Coverage

Solution

Services

Organisation Size Coverage

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprise

End-Use Coverage

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail and Ecommerce

Government and Defence

Others





Deployment Coverage

On Premise

On Cloud

Geographical Coverage

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific





Leading Companies

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC

Apple Inc.

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems

AMAZON

Dell Inc.

Cazena Inc

Infoworks.io

Dremio

Report Inclusions

Market Estimates and Forecast

Market Dynamics

Industry Trends

Competition Landscape

Offering-wise Analysis

Organization Size-wise Analysis

Deployment-wise Analysis

End Use-wise Analysis

Region-wise Analysis

Country-wise Analysis

Key Trends Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

