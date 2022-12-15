New York, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cleanroom Flooring Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373276/?utm_source=GNW

Cleanroom design and construction is now a special segment of the building industry and accounts for the specification and installation of an ever-increasing amount of interior surface finish material.



A cleanroom is a specialized enclosure that establishes an environmentally controlled space where airborne particles, microbes, humidity, temperature, airflow, and other elements are carefully regulated. Cleanroom flooring systems mitigate electrostatic charges and microbial organisms.



Based on application, the cleanroom flooring market is segmented into pharmaceutical & medical device manufacturing, nanotechnology & semiconductor, laboratory research, and others. The nanotechnology & semiconductor segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on geography, the cleanroom flooring market is segmented into five main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle east & Africa and South & Central America.In 2021, North America dominated the global cleanroom flooring market.



The Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The pharmaceutical market in Asia Pacific is booming.



Governments in the region have given greater support to the pharmaceutical industry. Governments encourage the use of cleanroom flooring by providing more space for the overall development of cleanroom flooring in Asia Pacific.



The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the cleanroom flooring market.A cleanroom is an enclosed area where airborne contaminants, pollutants, and other particles are filtered out.



Many industries require cleanrooms because tiny particles might compromise the production process and assembly quality.Pharmaceutical, semiconductor, biotech, medical device, life sciences, optical, aerospace, automotive, and military facilities are typical sectors that use cleanrooms.



However, many of these industries were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, which negatively impacted the cleanroom floorings market.

The rising necessity to keep a contaminant-free zone during sample collection and testing of the infected population in the COVID-19-affected areas surged the number of cleanrooms.Furthermore, the growing research and development efforts to create COVID-19 vaccines prompted pharma and biopharmaceutical companies to make major investments in cleanrooms, which contributed to the cleanroom flooring market growth.



Moreover, businesses gained ground as the governments of various countries eased out the previously imposed restrictions.The start of operations in the manufacturing units positively impacted the production of materials used for cleanroom flooring.



Manufacturers overcame the demand and supply gap as they were permitted to operate at full capacity.



AES Clean Technology Inc, Gerflor SAS, Easypharma SRL, Cleanroom Industries Sdn Bhd, EP Floors Corp, Forbo Flooring India Pvt Ltd, Total Clean Air Ltd, Florock Polymer Flooring Inc, Lindner AG, and Polyflor Ltd are among the key players holding the majority of the cleanroom flooring market share. These companies are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions and product launches to expand their geographic presence and clientele.



The overall cleanroom flooring market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights. Participants in this process include VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the cleanroom flooring market.

