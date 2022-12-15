ROBIT PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 15 DECEMBER 2022 AT 4.25 P.M.
ROBIT PLC: MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
Robit Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Mikko Kuitunen
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Robit Oyj
LEI: 743700NRL9EH2FLPH480
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 22273/4/4
Transaction date: 2022-12-13
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000150016
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4781 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 4781 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
ROBIT PLC
Arto Halonen
Further information:
Arto Halonen, Group CEO
+358 40 028 0717
arto.halonen@robitgroup.com
Robit is the expert focused on high quality drilling consumables for mining and construction markets globally to help you drill Further. Faster. Robit strives to be world number one company in drilling consumables. Through our high and proven quality Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical products, and our expert services, we deliver saving in drilling costs to our customers. Robit has its own sales and service points in eight countries and an active distributor network through which it sells to more than 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the UK. Robit’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at www.robitgroup.com.