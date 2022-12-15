Arqit hires senior cyber security executive

LONDON, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ, ARQQW) (“Arqit”), a leader in quantum-safe encryption, today announced that Tracey Pretorius has joined the company as SVP Cyber Security Strategy.



Tracey was a partner at Google driving product engineering efforts across their Consumer Trust organisation. Prior to that, she had an 18 year career at Microsoft Corporation where she held various senior positions and led global efforts to help customers benefit from a partner network that delivers world-class cloud and AI solutions. Tracey has extensive experience in cloud and cybersecurity strategy, incident response and corporate communications.

Commenting, David Williams, Arqit Founder, Chairman and CEO said, “I am delighted that someone of Tracey’s experience and reputation has joined our leadership team. Her deep knowledge of the cloud cyber security landscape will be invaluable as we build out our partnership strategies. We announced that three hyperscale vendors have launched Arqit product integrations to their global customer bases in the last week, and Tracey will be helping us to manage these and other major initiatives globally.”

Tracey Pretorius, SVP Cybersecurity Strategy at Arqit said: “The world is at an inflexion point where technology companies and their users now know that they all must upgrade their encryption. Arqit has proven that it has a product which is uniquely capable of solving the problems and has already begun to take this to scale with a very impressive roster of new platform-as-a-service customers for QuantumCloud™. I have held senior leadership roles at two trillion dollar software companies in my career, and I am very excited about the future of Arqit.”

Arqit supplies a unique quantum safe encryption Platform-as-a-Service which makes the communications links or data at rest of any networked device or cloud machine secure against current and future forms of attack – even from a quantum computer. Arqit’s product, QuantumCloud™, enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any number of other devices. The keys are computationally secure, optionally one-time use and zero trust. QuantumCloud™ can create limitless volumes of keys in limitless group sizes and can regulate the secure entrance and exit of a device in a group. Arqit believes it is the only company in the market to have achieved Independent Assurance Review of its Security Proof demonstrating that the software can produce encryption keys which are zero trust and provably secure, i.e. permanently safe against attack from even a full scale quantum computer. This review was conducted by the GCHQ Accredited Centre of Excellence in Cyber Security at the University of Surrey. The addressable market for QuantumCloud™ is every connected device. Arqit was recently awarded the Innovation in Cyber award at the UK National Cyber Awards and Cyber Security Software Company of the Year Award at the UK Cyber Security Awards.

