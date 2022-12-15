Argentum 47, Inc. Secures Rights to Promote Merchandise and Viewership for Upcoming Apple Original Film on AppleTV+ and BBC One

WINDSOR, BERKSHIRE, United Kingdom, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Argentum 47, Inc. ("Argentum" or the "Company") ( www.argq.io ) (OTC PINK: ARGQ), a provider of comprehensive artificial intelligence enhanced digital marketing services, including branding, advertising, and lead generation, announced today that it has entered contracts with Freuds Bazaar, a United Kingdom company known for its cause-driven products and concepts with proven impact and sustainability. Argentum will help to maximize long term viewership and merchandise promotions for The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse ( https://youtu.be/Fbdem4g_LEc ), an animated film that will premiere globally on BBC One and Apple TV+ as an Apple Original Film on December 25, 2022.



Since its 2019 publication, this book by the acclaimed author Charlie Mackesy has garnered countless accolades. Among these honors is being shortlisted for the 2020 British Book Awards Non-Fiction Lifestyle Book of the Year, Barnes & Noble Book of the Year, and Waterstones Book of the Year. Now, it is taking on a fresh perspective as an animated short film. An inclination towards innovative projects and creativity have drawn in prominent names like J.J. Abrams, Cara Speller, and Hannah Minghella to collaborate in producing this adaptation with esteemed actors such as Idris Elba, Jude Coward Nicoll, Gabriel Byrne and Tom Hollander voicing their animated characters.

Argentum plans to enhance all marketing efforts for the upcoming animated film by utilizing its artificial intelligence technology and marketing strategies. With an estimated audience of 50 million viewers on Apple's platform alone, and a reach that spans 60% of the United Kingdom through BBC One, Argentum aims to maximize long-term viewership and engagement for the film. This promotion is expected to help sustain views, downloads, and merchandise sales on a global scale, even after the Christmas season has ended.

Ben Cookson, a known Hollywood director, has partnered with Argentum to assist in the development of the Company’s course within the industry. Beyond strategic financial considerations, the ultimate goal of this partnership is to push the boundaries of this space by providing material that appeals to audiences outside of the Company’s current markets. Together with Mr. Cookson, Argentum plans to create projects that transcend diverse cultures and resonate with global audiences.

Robert Stephenson, CEO of Argentum, has expressed his ambition to expand the Company's partnerships in order to secure greater returns and improved brand recognition, stating, "We are positioning ourselves as a serious contender in the marketing world by expanding our partner network to the film and television industry. Given that we've begun planning for the coming year of 2023 with major players, our team's hunger for success grows with each new contract we secure."

About Argentum 47

Argentum 47 Inc., (OTC PINK: ARGQ), is a diversified holding company located in Nevada, United States with market positions in the United Kingdom, United States, and Europe. The Company is engaged in three primary business industries: Technology, Web Based Services, and Marketing Solutions. Its technology offering includes its proprietary AI (artificial intelligence) solutions and automation. Its web based services include data management, storage and blockchain. Its Marketing solutions include advanced B2B and B2C lead generation marketing solutions. The Company’s principal activity is utilizing disruptive marketing solutions with proprietary AI and automation technologies to support customers in their marketing journey.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management’s own knowledge and assessment of the Company’s industry and competition. The Company refers interested persons to its most recent Annual Disclosure and other disclosure documents uploaded to OTC Markets for a description of additional uncertainties and factors, which may affect forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.