Commercial Air Traffic Management Market Forecast to 2030 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Component, Application, and Airport Class

To cater to the increasing passenger traffic and rising aircraft fleet, several countries with huge air passenger traffic, such as China, India, Japan, Australia, the US, Mexico, the UK, and Germany, have planned to construct new airports across their respective regions.



In 2021, Melbourne International Airport started renovation activities, and in November of the same year, the construction of Western Sydney Airport commenced.According to the Los Angeles Times, in March 2022, the Government of Mexico announced the opening of the new Felipe Angeles International Airport to operate only 16 flights a day initially.



As per several aviation sources, seven of the top 10 expensive airport projects that entered the execution phase in 2021 were in Asia. Such factors are expected to contribute to the commercial air traffic management market growth during the forecast period.

According to the plans released by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) in 2021, China has planned to build 150 civil airports by the end of 2035.This development is expected to accelerate the installation of air traffic management systems.



As per the plans released by the Civil Aviation Ministry of India in 2022, the country plans to initiate 220 new airport projects by 2025.Thus, the construction of new airports and the expansion of existing ones are likely to generate new opportunities for air traffic management market vendors.



Additionally, the launch of the Digital European Sky innovation program is supporting the digitalization of the air traffic infrastructure, including installing digital, automated, and connected air traffic management systems. This project was collaboratively launched by SESAR Joint Undertaking (Single European Sky Air Traffic Management Research), a European public-private partnership program aiming to improve the future growth and safety of air traffic management across Europe.



COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Commercial Air Traffic Management Market

The pandemic triggered unprecedented policy responses across European countries that hit the region’s economic growth between Q2 and Q3 of 2020.Multiple supply chains were disrupted across the aviation industry in Europe due to lockdowns imposed by the European Union (EU) members to curb the outbreak, which led to a revenue loss for market players providing hardware for air traffic operations.



Also, European countries have a high concentration of aerospace contractors.As most countries in the region recorded a continuous rise in COVID-19 cases, manufacturing facilities were encountering workforce scarcity.



Furthermore, since the production volume of various components was restricted, the demand for advanced technologies and components was limited, adversely impacting the commercial air traffic management market growth in Europe.However, in 2021, various new airport expansion plans were carried out in the region.



For instance, in May 2021, a new terminal complex was opened at Kemerovo airport, Russia. The rise in the airport expansion post-pandemic to upgrade its air traffic management system for proper management of air traffic flow will boost the market growth during the forecast period.



The presence of major commercial air traffic management players in Europe, including BAE Systems Plc, Indra Sistemas, Saab AB, Leonardo SpA, and HENSOLDT AG, is driving the commercial air traffic management market across Europe.Moreover, the rising commercial aircraft deliveries across the region is another major factor expected to generate new opportunities for commercial air traffic management market players during the forecast period.



According to the Boeing Commercial Forecasts 2022, more than 8,500 commercial aircraft are expected to be delivered in the region by the end of 2041, which is expected to catalyze the expansion of existing airports and the construction of new airports across European countries. Moreover, airport redevelopment projects, such as Innsbruck Airport (Austria), Jersey Airport Redevelopment, Cork Airport Infrastructure Development, and Pevek Airport Reconstruction, are boosting the adoption of air traffic management technologies.



Airports in Germany have been collaboratively working with different ATM technology companies to develop the desired quality traffic management systems across the country’s airports.Additionally, the upgrading of the existing air navigation systems across airports in Germany is another major factor catalyzing the growth of the commercial air traffic management market.



Moreover, the vendors operating the commercial air traffic management market are working collaboratively with the airport authorities to digitize the air navigation network across European countries.For instance, in September 2021, Indra Sistemas won a contract worth US$ 171 million from Europe’s leading air navigation body “EUROCONTROL” to develop digital solutions, which will boost the air traffic flight and traffic flow management across Germany and other European airports.



Such instances have been driving the commercial air traffic management market across Germany.



Some of global commercial air traffic management market players profiled in this market study include Thales Group; Indra Systemas; L3 Harris Technologies, Inc.; Leonardo S.p.A; and Honeywell International Inc.



The overall commercial air traffic management market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the commercial air traffic management market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast of the commercial air traffic management market size with respect to all market segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights.



The participants typically involved in this process include VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, and external consultants—such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the commercial air traffic management market.

