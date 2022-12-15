Kayla Schrode-Hintz Joins Associa’s Inside Sales Team

DALLAS, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, is pleased to welcome veteran business development manager Kayla Schrode-Hintz to its inside sales team. In her new role, Schrode-Hintz will work with local branches nationwide to help community partners maximize their relationships with Associa. This includes identifying the needs of potential clients in order to match them with effective solutions offered through the company’s broad array of integrated services. At the same time, Schrode-Hintz will work closely with local branches to help new clients seamlessly navigate the onboarding process.

Schrode-Hintz joined Associa in 2019 as a business development manager and worked with Associa’s Kramer-Triad and LandArc branch offices. Prior to joining the company, Hintz worked with a community management firm in Detroit, where she maintained resident satisfaction for 78 buildings and more than 1,000 residents while simultaneously coordinating the activities of 100 outside contractors. She previously served as a community manager where she oversaw resident occupancy, budgeting, and daily operations for three senior living communities. Schrode-Hintz attended the Holloway Real Estate Institute and holds a bachelor’s degree in project management from DeVry University.

“Kayla is a proven performer with a wealth of business development experience in the community management sector,” said Associa Vice President of Sales Leslie Baldwin, CMCA®, AMS®. “We are excited that our team members, local branches, and community partners nationwide will be able to benefit from the knowledge and skillsets she brings to the table.”

