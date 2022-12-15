ITA Group Launches AI-Powered Channel Sales Claims Management Solution

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITA Group expands its channel sales claims functionality to a fully managed artificial intelligence (AI) processing and management solution.



The new solution replaces human-driven processes and forms with automation and a simple photo upload or direct feed from distributors and wholesalers. Machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) are used to significantly improve the validation process by scraping information from invoice images to identify and confirm product-specific items for eligibility—even among competitive brands on the same receipt.

The enhancements create an effortless submission experience and reduce up to 75% of claims-processing costs for clients using manual methods.

To help clients get the most sell-through data possible, the AI processing and management solution allows:

Photo uploads

Manual submissions

Bulk uploads

Integrations with distributors, wholesalers, ecommerce tools, and ERP or product management systems

Clients avoid overpayments and fraud attempts by validating 100% of submissions with customized mitigation rules built on machine learning. Leveraging human interventions only for items the machine flags as questionable significantly lowers administrative burden.

“To best support our clients and the market, we recognized we needed to deliver more scalable claims validation solutions and remove as much human error as possible,” shared Ellen Linkenhoker, Channel Partner Solutions Lead for ITA Group. “Our innovative claims process uses automation to reduce barriers to participation while delivering cost savings to our clients. It’s a win-win all the way around!”

The enhancement comes on the heels of ITA Group being named a Strong Performer in Channel Incentive Management (CIM) by Forrester, earning the highest possible scores in the Customer & Partner Types, Non-Monetary & Micro Incentives, and Security & Privacy criteria.

“We’ve simplified highly complex processes to improve partner program engagement and enablement,” said ITA Group Vice President of Client Strategy Kristin Brandenburgh. “We believe this enhancement to claims management sets ITA Group ahead of competitors and propels us from a strong performer into industry-leading territory.”

About ITA Group

ITA Group delivers custom-crafted global engagement solutions that motivate and inspire employees, channel partners and customers. With operations globally and throughout the U.S., ITA Group designs unique business strategies and experiences that create connections, motivate audiences and drive purposeful change for some of the world's biggest brands. Find out more at www.itagroup.com.