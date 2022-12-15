Nonprofit Finance Fund Names Georgette Wong as Board Chair

New York, NY, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nonprofit Finance Fund (NFF) is pleased to welcome Georgette Wong to her new role as Board Chair. She succeeds Henry A. J. Ramos as Board Chair, who is stepping down after nine years of NFF Board service. Wong has been a member of the Board since 2019 and has been a guiding hand amid the tumult of the pandemic and NFF’s deepening commitment to racial equity.

“I’m proud to have devoted the past thirty years of my career to institutions that unite two of my greatest passions: supporting communities in achieving their aspirations and leveraging finance to bring them the resources they need to get there,” said Wong. “As I take on this role, I’m excited to see NFF deepen its commitment to equity and impact in the communities we serve.”

Wong brings leadership and impact investing experience and a lifelong commitment to social justice and community organizing. She takes the helm at the same time NFF is welcoming four new board members with a range of experience across finance, consulting, philanthropy, and community development.

“We welcome Georgette’s expertise as we expand our support of community-centered nonprofits led by and serving people of color,” said Aisha Benson, NFF’s CEO. “Our Board’s vision and partnership are crucial as we pursue our ambitious goals.”

"NFF will benefit tremendously from Georgette’s leadership,” said Ramos, outgoing Board Chair. “Her knowledge, relationships, and conviction will continue to serve NFF well. I’m thrilled to leave the Board in such capable hands.”

More information about our Board and staff is available at https://nff.org/people. If you would like to explore joining our team or partnering in our work, please be in touch at inquiries@nff.org.

About Nonprofit Finance Fund

Nonprofit Finance Fund® (NFF®) is a nonprofit lender, consultant, and advocate. For more than 40 years, we’ve worked to strengthen nonprofit organizations and improve the way money flows to social good. We believe that alongside others we must build a more equitable and just social sector, and are committed to helping community-centered organizations led by and serving people of color access the money and resources they need to realize their communities’ aspirations. To learn more, visit https://nff.org/.