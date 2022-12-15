Media Excellence Awards Announces 15th Annual Finalists

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Media Excellence Award, the premier Global awards program that recognizes innovation & leadership announces its 2022 finalists.

The MEA’s goal is to provide a platform for companies from early-stage to global brands throughout the mobile ecosystem to be honored for their leadership, innovation, breakthrough technology and continued growth that plays an instrumental role in the evolution of mobile technology & entertainment across the globe.



15th Annual Media Excellence Award Finalists



Recipients for the top three premier awards will be announced by the MEA board and panel of industry judges directly in the following categories in January 2023.



Humanitarian Award

Social Awareness

Leadership Award

Industry Star



TextKiller

Vodafone Turkey / 5G

Orange 5G Lab

Best Start Up



Linktree

xFarm

Kitche

Best Web3, Metaverse, NFTs & Beyond



Susan Millers Stars - a NFT Collection

Veritone, Inc.

Axelar

NFL OnePass

Best Mobile Payment, Bitcoin or Crypto



Chain

Digit

SALT

Dragonchain

Best User Experience



Oura Ring

Babbel

Riskified

ZILIO

Best Mobile Product



RoboKiller

Buderflys, Curiosity G2 Wireless Earbuds with Cable System

Hiya

Morphie Power Station, Go Rugged

Best Entertainment Related App



Moonlight Phases

Vodafone Turkey - Freezone TikTok Launch

Vodafone Turkey / 5G

Clubhouse

Best Original Content



Vodafone Turkey / 5G

Disney, My Disney Magic Guide

Onlyfans

Audioburst

Snappr

Best Connected Daily Lifestyle



HeadSpace

Nuro

Citymapper

Sli

Meditopia

Best Live Streaming



Vodafone Turkey / 5G

Smosh

Loom

Tonal

Best Utility /Productivity Apps



Slate

Adobe; Adobe Express

RealWorld

Wrapbook

Best Games & eSports



Kabam for Disney Mirrorverse

TinyTap

GG. Bet

Strafe

Best VR/AR



Vodafone Turkey / 5G

Scandit

Cartoon Village

Sketchfab

Best Podcast App

Vodafone Turkey - VBU Podcast

Pocketcast

Podbean

Listenapp

“The Media Excellence Awards has seen an overwhelming amount of new leadership come to market so we are proud to stand behind the companies and leaders who have strived to excel, innovate and pave the way to a new world of tech and entertainment. We look forward to giving industry leadership a platform to share how they are making a difference in the world,” stated Sarah Miller, CEO, Axis Entertainment and Founder, Media Excellence Award.

ABOUT THE MEA’s:

The MEAs are recognized as one of the most influential award shows for mixed media, entertainment, and technology. Since we began, we've made it our goal to honor the innovation and leadership of these industries regardless of their strata, ranging from start-ups to international brands. Each year, our finalists represent the very best in multi-platform innovation, revolutionary entertainment, and technological breakthroughs happening all around the world. The MEAs do not just honor the companies behind these groundbreaking technologies. They celebrate the leaders of said companies, reminding the pivotal impact these individuals can have on the teams that are working tirelessly to improve and maintain the world we live in today. Be it a studio, brand, content provider, start-up, product, or something else entirely, it truly is an honor year after year to watch these rising stars launch and establish their places on the world stage as they rise to the top of their game.