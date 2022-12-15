Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Worth $7.53 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market by Product (Reagents, Kits, Assays, Instruments), Test Type (ANA, CRP, ESR, Rheumatoid Factor, Routine Test), Disease Type (Systemic, Localized), End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Lab, Research) - Global Forecast to 2029,’ published by Meticulous Research®, the autoimmune disease diagnostics market is expected to reach $7.53 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2029.

Download Free Report Sample Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5405

Autoimmune diseases occur when the immune system attacks healthy cells and tissues. The trigger to these attacks can be genetic mutations, microorganisms, viruses, drugs, and environmental factors. The early diagnosis of these autoimmune diseases is necessary for an effective course of treatment or management. Autoimmune diseases can be systemic, affecting multiple organs or systems, or specific, affecting a single organ. Several tests such as western blot, antinuclear antibody, C-reactive protein (CRP), erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR), rheumatoid factor, immunoassays, routine blood tests, immunohistochemistry (IHC), and flow cytometry are used for diagnosing autoimmune diseases.

Increasing Prevalence of Autoimmune Diseases Driving the Growth of Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics market

There are more than 80 autoimmune diseases in which the immune system of a patient attacks its own body. The tests for autoimmune prove crucial for the early detection of these diseases. The early diagnosis of autoimmune diseases is also crucial to reduce the financial burden. For instance, according to the American Autoimmune Related Disease Association, around 50 million people in the U.S. suffer from autoimmune diseases and incur USD 86 billion per year in managing their conditions. Autoimmune disease testing is expected to increase due to the increasing prevalence of these diseases. For instance, according to the Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, in 2021, around 8.4 million people were affected with type-1 diabetes (one of the most common autoimmune diseases) globally. This number is estimated to increase to 13.5–17.4 million people by 2040. Additionally, around 4% of the global population suffers from one or more autoimmune diseases.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5405

The autoimmune disease diagnostics market is segmented based on Product Category (Reagents, Assays, & Kits and Instruments), Test Type (Antinuclear Antibodies (ANA), Western Blot, Immunoassays, C-reactive Protein (CRP), Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate (ESR)), Rheumatoid Factor, Immunoglobulins, Routine Blood Tests, Immunohistochemistry (IHC), Flow Cytometry, and Other Test Types), Disease Type (Systemic Autoimmune Diseases and Organ-specific Autoimmune Diseases), End Users (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostics Laboratories, Academic & Research Institutes), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the global and regional levels.

Based on the product category, the reagents, kits, and assays segment is slated to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period. The frequent use of reagents for diagnosing diseases and growing awareness and testing capabilities are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

Based on test type, the antinuclear antibody test segment is slated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The antibody responsible for autoimmune diseases are formed in the blood much earlier than the onset of the actual disease in an individual; this enables the early diagnosis of the disease, which helps to reduce morbidity and mortality due to the disease. The antinuclear antibodies test is simple and has higher accuracy than other tests. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases, the need for early disease diagnosis, and the ease of use and low turnaround time of ANA test drive the segment's growth.

Quick Buy – Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market- Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast (2022-2029), Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/84306372

Based on disease type, the systemic segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Systemic autoimmune diseases affect multiple organs or systems. The rising prevalence of systemic autoimmune diseases has led companies operating in the autoimmune disease diagnostics market to launch tests for diagnosing systemic autoimmune diseases. For instance, in June 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.) launched EliA RNA Pol III and EliA Rib-P tests cleared by the U.S. FDA. These tests are used to diagnose Systemic Sclerosis (SSS) and Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE). Thus, the increasing number of companies launching tests for systemic autoimmune diseases drives this segment's growth.

Based on end user, in 2022, the hospitals & clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the high adoption rate of testing technologies by hospitals and the rising expansion of existing testing capabilities to provide cost- and time-efficient tests.

Based on geography, in 2022, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the autoimmune disease diagnostics market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. North America’s major market share is attributed to factors such as high healthcare expenditure, high prevalence of autoimmune diseases, increased awareness among patients regarding autoimmune diseases, and increased funding and investments towards R&D of autoimmune diseases.

The report includes an extensive assessment of product portfolios, geography, and key growth strategies adopted by leading market participants between 2020 and 2022.

Some of the key players operating in the autoimmune disease diagnostics market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Myriad Genetics, Inc. (U.S.), EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Grifols, S.A. (Spain), and Creative Diagnostics (U.S.).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/autoimmune-disease-diagnostics-market-5405

Scope of the Report

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, by Product Type

Reagents, Assays, and Kits

Instruments

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics market, by Test Type

Antinuclear Antibodies (ANA) Test

Rheumatoid Factor Test

Immunoglobulins Test

Routine Blood Tests

C-reactive Protein (CRP) Test

Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate (ESR) Test

Other Test Types

Note: Other test types include Anti-double stranded DNA, Extractable nuclear antigen, Anti-signal recognition particle tests, Ferritin, and Anti-cyclic Citrullinated Peptide (Anti-CCP) Antibodies.

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, by Disease Type

Systemic Autoimmune Diseases

Organ-specific Autoimmune Diseases

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics market, by End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Report Sample Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5405

Related Reports:

Rapid Diagnostics Market by Product (Kits [OTC, Professional], Readers), Platform (Lateral Flow, Serological, PCR), Application (Blood Glucose, Infectious Diseases, Pregnancy, Drugs of Abuse), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs, Home Care) - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/rapid-diagnostics-market-5240

In-vitro Diagnostics Market (IVD Market) by Product & Solution (Reagents, Systems, Software & Services), Technology (ELISA, Rapid Tests, PCR, Microbiology), Application (Infectious Diseases, Oncology), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories) – Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/ivd-market-4858

Influenza Diagnostics Market by Test Type {[Traditional (RIDT, Direct Fluorescent Antibody, Viral Culture, Serology), Molecular [RT-PCR, INAAT (NASBA, LAMP)]}, End User (Hospitals, Laboratories, Academics, Research Institutes) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/influenza-diagnostics-market-5099

Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market by Type (Primary, Secondary), Clonality (Monoclonal, Polyclonal), Technique (WB, Rapid Test, IHC, IP), Conjugate, and Application (Dengue, Malaria, Hepatitis, HIV, E. coli, Tuberculosis, Pneumonia, Cancer)- Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/diagnostic-specialty-antibodies-market-5241

Latin America In Vitro Diagnostics Market by Product & Service, Technology (Immunoassay, Point of Care, Molecular Diagnostics), Application (Infectious Diseases, Diabetes, Oncology), Diagnostic Approach (Lab, OTC, PoC), Customer Type — Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/latin-america-in-vitro-diagnostics-IVD-market-5105

Immunoassay Market by Product & Solutions (Immunoassay Kits {ELISA, Rapid Tests}, Immunoassay Analyzers, Software & Services), Platform (Chemiluminescence, Radioimmunoassay), Application (Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Allergy), End User - Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/immunoassay-market-4982

Lateral Flow Assays Market by Product (Kits, Readers), Technique (Sandwich, Competitive, Multiplex), Application (Clinical [Pregnancy, Infectious Diseases], Food Safety, Drug Development, Veterinary), and End User (Hospitals, Home Care) - Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/lateral-flow-assays-market-5165

In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents Market by Type (Antibodies, Oligonucleotide, Nucleic Acid Probe), Technology (Immunoassay, Hematology, Microbiology), Use (Research, Analyte Specific Reagent), End User (IVD Manufacturer, Clinical Laboratory) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/in-vitro-diagnostic-reagents-market-5110

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.