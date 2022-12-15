New York, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Malaria Treatment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Treatment, Drug Type, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373265/?utm_source=GNW

Also, the increasing number of launches of advanced diagnostic tools and rising research activities to provide effective therapeutics are further driving the growth of the market.



However, factors such as a counterfeit antimalarial drug and subsequent drug resistance are restraining the market growth.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), malaria is an acute febrile illness caused by plasmodium parasites, which spread through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. Malaria is caused by five parasite species in humans, and two of these species—Plasmodium falciparum and P. vivax—pose the greatest threat. P. falciparum is the deadliest malarial parasite, and it is the most widespread one on the African continent. P. vivax is the dominant malarial parasite in most countries outside of sub-Saharan Africa. According to the World malaria report (WMR) 2020 by the WHO, 241 million cases of malaria were reported in 2020, compared to 227 million cases recorded in 2019. The number of deaths caused due to malaria reached 0.62 million in 2020, with an annual rise of 69,000 deaths. While approximately two-thirds of these deaths (47,000) were due to disruptions in healthcare services during the COVID-19 pandemic, the remaining one-third of deaths (22,000) reflected a recent change in WHO’s methodology for calculating malaria mortality (irrespective of COVID-19 disruptions). As per the WHO, Africa continues to account for a disproportionately high share of the global burden of malaria. In 2020, 95% of the global cases of malaria and 96% of deaths were reported in Africa; ~80% of the total deaths caused by malaria are reported in children below 5 years of age. Four African countries—Nigeria (31.9%), the Democratic Republic of the Congo (13.2%), the United Republic of Tanzania (4.1%), and Mozambique (3.8%)—accounted for nearly half of all malaria-related deaths reported worldwide. According to the LANCET Regional Health 2020, the burden of malaria is the highest in African countries (95%); P. falciparum is the cause of the brunt of mortality in children younger than 5 (?77%) across the world, and in African countries, this species accounts for ?96% of total mortalities caused among children by malaria. Furthermore, P. vivax has been a causal agent of 2% (4.5 million) of the total cases, mostly from Asia. According to WMR 2021, ?2% of the global burden of malaria is borne by Southeast Asian countries, and India contributed 83% of estimated malaria cases and 82% of malaria deaths in Southeast Asia in 2020. Hence, the rising prevalence of malaria in different regions of the world boosts the malaria treatment market growth.



Treatment-Based Insights

The malaria treatment market is segmented based on treatment into prescription medications, vaccines, diagnostic tests, and others.The prescription medications are further segmented into chloroquine phosphate, artemisinin-based combination therapies (acts), atovaquone-proguanil, quinine sulfate (qualaquin) with doxycycline, primaquine phosphate, and others.



The diagnostic tests segment held the largest market share of US$ 685.69 million in 2021.

Drug Type-Based Insights

The malaria treatment market is bifurcated based on drug type into branded and generic. The generic segment accounted for a larger share of the market in 2021; however, the branded segment is expected to register a higher CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.



Route of Administration-Based Insights

Based on route of administration, the malaria treatment market is bifurcated into oral and parenteral & intravenous. The oral segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021; however, the parenteral & intravenous segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.



Distribution Channel-Based Insights

Based on distribution channels, the malaria treatment market is segmented into direct tender, hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others. The direct tender segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021; however, the online pharmacies segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.



End User-Based Insights

Based on drug type, the malaria treatment market is categorized into hospitals, specialty clinics, home care, and others. The hospital’s segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021; however, the specialty clinics segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.



A few of the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the DVT preventive pump market are the World Health Organization (WHO), the US Census Bureau, and the US National Library of Medicine, among others.

