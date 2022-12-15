Stop & Shop Raises $1.7 Million For The American Cancer Society to Fight Breast Cancer

QUINCY, Mass., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop is proud to announce that it has collected and donated more than $1.7 million for the American Cancer Society to support the fight against breast cancer. Throughout the month of October, customers across the supermarket chain had the option of donating at checkout with 100% of donations going to the American Cancer Society to support breast cancer research, greater access to quality care and patient support services. For more than a decade, Stop & Shop has been committed to supporting the American Cancer Society’s mission, raising more than $6.3 million since the partnership began, and earning the title of largest point of sale retail partner via their annual register campaign.



Throughout the month of October, all 400 + Stop & Shop stores in NY, NJ, MA, RI, and CT offered shoppers the option of donating $1, $3, or $5 at checkout or rounding up their total at self-checkout with 100% of the donation going to the American Cancer Society. Stop & Shop associates, who have been impacted by breast cancer either directly or through their families, were featured on signage in-store throughout the campaign to share why they fight for a cure.

To celebrate the funds raised this year, Stop & Shop and The American Cancer Society today came together at the Hope Lodge Center in Boston for a special check presentation. The American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge communities provide a free place to stay during treatment so people with cancer can focus on getting better.

“Our continued work with the American Cancer Society is so important to our associates, customers, and communities, and we are proud to continue our partnership to fund research, support patients, and spread the word about prevention,” said Karen Mitchell, Chief Marketing Officer for Stop & Shop. “We are particularly thankful to our customers and our associates for their ongoing commitment to help save lives and fund the future of breast cancer research & care.”

Stop & Shop also supported the American Cancer Society outside its stores by proudly sponsoring the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer movement in Jones Beach NY; Riverhead NY; Point Pleasant NJ; Fairfield County CT; Providence RI; and new this year in Boston, MA and Bronx NY.

“For over a decade, Stop & Shop has been a remarkable partner in supporting the American Cancer Society’s vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone,” said Anthony Marino, Executive Vice President of the American Cancer Society. “Their passionate associates & generous customers continue to make a difference in helping the American Cancer Society be there for people in every community affected by breast cancer, whether they’re currently dealing with a diagnosis, may face one in the future, or will avoid it altogether because of education and risk reduction.”

According to the American Cancer Society Cancer Facts & Figures 2022 report, an estimated 287,850 women in the United States will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer, and an estimated 43,250 will die from the disease this year. In addition, 2,710 men will be diagnosed, and 530 will die from breast cancer. Thanks to partners like Stop & Shop, a breast cancer diagnosis does not come without hope, and the breast cancer journey is not one that is traveled alone.

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org.

About Stop & Shop: A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop offers a wide assortment with a focus on fresh, healthy options at a great value. Stop & Shop's GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose how and where they want to shop - whether in-store or online for delivery or same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger, supporting our troops, and investing in pediatric cancer and breast cancer research to help find a cure. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs 58,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit the website.