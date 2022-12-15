Insulation4Less.co.uk Announces a 10% Manufacturer Price Increase on Celotex Insulation Products

London, UK, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insulation4Less.co.uk, the leading online retailer of insulation products, is warning customers of a 10% price increase on Celotex insulation products starting on the first of January 2023.

The price increase is due to rising manufacturing costs and is being implemented by Celotex, the manufacturer of the insulation products. Insulation4Less.co.uk will continue to offer a wide range of Celotex insulation products at competitive prices, but customers should expect a 10% increase on these products in the coming month.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this price increase may cause, but we are committed to offering our customers the best value on top-quality insulation products,” said Johnpaul Manning, Managing Director of Insulation4Less. “We encourage customers to stock up on Celotex insulation products, including the popular sizes of celotex 100mm, 50mm, and 25mm, as well as pl4000 plasterboard, before the price increase goes into effect.”

Insulation4Less.co.uk offers free delivery on all eligible orders and a price match guarantee to ensure customers get the best value for their money. The company also offers a variety of insulation products from other manufacturers, including Kingspan, Rockwool, and Knauf.

About Insulation4Less.co.uk

Insulation4Less.co.uk is the leading online retailer of insulation products for home and commercial projects. With a wide selection of products from top manufacturers, Insulation4Less.co.uk offers customers the best value on high-quality insulation. The company is committed to exceptional customer service and competitive prices.

