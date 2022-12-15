Blue Diamond Resorts Launches Its Home-Away-From-Home Holiday Experience

English Spanish

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the best time of the year, Blue Diamond Resorts brought a piece of home to its guests with the launch of its new campaign: Home is where Blue Diamond Resorts is. Through an exciting and heartwarming activation, the hotel management company transformed Christmas for its guests into an experience they will never forget.



Over the past few weeks, the Blue Diamond Resorts’ team members interviewed vacationers from all over the world, at each of their properties, searching for the most uplifting stories in order to make the sweetest family traditions come true and unite those who deserve to be together.

“The Holiday Season is one of the most emotional seasons of the year and it is the perfect occasion to show what Blue Diamond Resorts and its brands truly mean,” said Alejandro Rodriguez del Peon, Director of Marketing & Public Relations for Blue Diamond Resorts. “With such a complete portfolio of resort brands it is important to keep our guests in mind in everything we do, and this is no exception. We know that being away from our loved ones can be hard, and we wanted to let travelers know that, as long they are staying with Blue Diamond Resorts, they can have a home-away-from-home experience.”

Following a year of continued growth and innovation with major announcements of property openings that promise to deliver a once-in-a-lifetime Caribbean vacation experience, Blue Diamond Resorts reinforces its commitment to enhancing the guest experience to elevate and embrace life's special moments at each of its Royalton Luxury Resorts, Royalton CHIC Resorts, Hideaway at Royalton Resorts, Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts, Mystique by Royalton, Grand Lido Resorts, Starfish Resorts and Memories Resorts & Spa brands.

Click here and get in the festive mood with the latest Blue Diamond Resorts Holiday video. For more information visit www.bluediamondresorts.com

About Blue Diamond Resorts

