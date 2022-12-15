Food Safety Testing Market to Observe Prominent Growth of USD 50,442.35 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth Forecast, Segmentation and Revenue Outlook

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research completed a qualitative study titled " Food Safety Testing Market " with 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures spread across Pages and an easy-to-grasp full analysis. Today’s businesses are more inclined towards the market research report because it supports improved decision-making, more revenue generation, prioritizes market goals, and achieves a profitable business. This Food Safety Testing market report covers a detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. For the success of the business at local, regional, and international levels, this high-quality global market research is the ultimate solution. A market research study conducted in this Food Safety Testing report helps businesses get knowledgeable about what is already available in the market, what the market looks forward to, the competitive background, and steps to adopt to outshine the competitor.





Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global food safety testing market is expected to reach a value of USD 50,442.35 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. The global food safety testing market report also covers all the parameters that affect the market covered in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data.

Food testing is the scientific analysis of food and food contents. It is done to provide information about the various characteristics of food, including its structure, composition and physicochemical properties. Food safety testing includes various tests performed for other reasons, such as testing the product's quality and quality control. Food product testing can be done using several highly advanced methods for providing accurate information about the nutritional value and safety of the food. The most common methods of food product testing are analytical chemistry testing, sensory testing, microbiology testing and nutrition analysis. Food product testing determines nutrient content using laboratory, turnkey, nutrition analysis, software and online nutrition analysis. Lab analysis is the most preferred method.

Food testing and analysis are essential to food safety to ensure food is safe to consume. This includes nourishing the network of food testing laboratories, assuring the quality of food testing, investing in human resources and carrying out surveillance activities and educating consumers.

The demand for food testing is increasing, for which manufacturers are now more focused and they are involved in the new product launch, promotion, awards, certification and event participation in the market. These decisions are ultimately enhancing the growth of the market.

Fundamental Aim of Food Safety Testing Market Report

In the Food Safety Testing Industry , every company has goals, but this report focus in on the most important ones, allowing you to gain insight into the competition, the future of the market, potential new products, and other useful information that can boost your sales significantly.

Factors influencing the Food Safety Testing Market Size and growth rate.

Major alterations to the Food Safety Testing Market in the near future.

Notable Market rivals around the world.

The Food Safety Testing Market's Future Scope and Product Outlook

Future-promising emerging markets.

The Market Presents Difficult Challenges and Threats.

Sales data and profiles of the world's leading Food Safety Testing manufacturers

Recent Developments

In May, Biomerieux acquired Specific Diagnostics, a privately held company that has developed an antimicrobial susceptibility test. It helped the company to expand its leadership globally

In April, FOSS announced the release of targeted adulteration models, allowing milk-testing facilities to program test instruments to screen raw milk samples for known sources of milk adulteration. The new models complement an existing un-targeted model that allows the detection of any abnormalities

The Food Safety Testing Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Eurofins Scientific,

Shimadzu Corporation,

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

PerkinElmer Inc.,

FOSS,

ALS,

LexaGene,

ROKA BIO SCIENCE,

Biorex Food Diagnostics (BFD),

Randox Food Diagnostics,

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC,

Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH,

SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA,

3M,

Clear Labs, Inc.,

Invisible Sentinel,

Ring Biotechnology Co Ltd.,

BIOMÉRIEUX SA,

Agilent Technologies, Inc.,

NEOGEN Corporation,

Spectro Analytical Labs and

Noack Group

Opportunities for Key Players:

Growing demand and popularity for clean-label food

Clean-label food products contain food ingredients that are most natural and less processed. Consumers are opting for healthy and clean food options to live healthier lifestyles, thus increasing the demand for food safety testing. Nowadays, consumers are getting more inclined towards clean-labeled food, free from preservatives or additives, to continue a certain lifestyle. Also, the awareness regarding promoting a sustainable environment by using clean-label products is boosting the market's growth. With the rising demand for clean label food or safe label food products, the demand for food safety testing is also increasing as manufacturers offer safe food label products to ensure consumers that the food products are free from any harmful pathogens, mycotoxins, heavy metals and chemicals.

Key Market Segments Covered in Food Safety Testing Industry Research

By Testing Type

System

Test Kits

Consumables

By Type of Tests

Food Safety Testing

Food Authenticity Testing

Food Shelf Life Testing

By Site

In-house/Internal Lab

Outsourcing Facility

By Application

Food

Cereals & Grains

Oilseed & Pulses

Nuts

Beverages

Key Growth Drivers:

Increase in the number of food-borne illness cases

The increasing number of cases of food-borne illness among individuals worldwide is expected to drive the global food safety testing market. Consuming spoiled, contaminated, or deteriorated food items with various microorganisms, such as bacteria, fungi, parasites, viruses and others, is the prime cause of food-borne illness. Moreover, other contaminants such as mycotoxins, heavy metals and chemicals are also leading to rising cases of food-borne illness among people. These growing cases significantly increase the demand for food testing kits, equipment and systems across the region. The main reason behind the increased food-borne disease in the food industry is the unaware workforce, food handlers and manufacturers, as they lack knowledge of modern technologies, good manufacturing practices (GMP), hazard analysis and critical control point (HACCP) systems and quality control. The lack of knowledge among workers leads to an increased prevalence of the food-borne disease.

Increase in consumer awareness regarding food safety

With the increasing number of food-borne illness cases and food poisoning issues, more consumers are becoming aware of the importance of eating safe and healthy food. This has led to a higher demand for good quality and safe food among individuals, generating the demand for food safety testing equipment. The increasing incidences of food-borne diseases have prompted consumers to bring about vital changes in their diet and lifestyle, making them more concerned regarding food safety. Consumers are aware of their food and food safety is their prime concern.

Food safety is important for consumers' health, the entire food industry and regulatory authorities. With the rising concern about food safety among consumers, the government is also taking initiatives to promote safe food to consumers.

Food Safety Testing Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

Some countries covered in the food safety testing market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, and the Rest of Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, India, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The U.S. in the North America food safety testing market is expected to dominate due to the strict safety rules regarding food. China in the Asia-Pacific food safety testing market is expected to dominate due to the increasing product recalls. France in the Europe food safety testing market is expected to dominate due to the growing awareness among consumers related to food safety.

This Market Intelligence Report Analyses Some of the Most Crucial Concerns:

How will the major segments of this international market develop over the next few years?

Who are the major players that will dominate the market in the future?

When it comes to this industry, who are the top suppliers and producers?

How have the most successful companies in the industry planned for future growth and expansion?

In what sectors might we expect to see the greatest increase in demand over the coming years?

How many distinct subsets of buyers make up this market?

Which regional powerhouse do you foresee as becoming the largest player in the international market?

Does a new coronavirus pandemic have any consequences?

In what ways are established actors stymied by the entry of newcomers, and how may they be overcome?

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Food Safety Testing Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Food Safety Testing Market, By Testing Type Global Food Safety Testing Market, By Type of Tests Global Food Safety Testing Market, By Site Global Food Safety Testing Market, By Application Global Food Safety Testing Market, By Region Global Food Safety Testing Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

