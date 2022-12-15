New York, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "X-Ray Detectors Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Application, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373252/?utm_source=GNW

In healthcare, the products are commonly used for medical imaging.



The design of X-ray detector varies with respect to size and shape, spatial resolution, frame rates and X-ray flux to meet the medical application requirement.

Product Launches and Approvals

The healthcare industry is rapidly developing at a significant rate due to the increasing demand for diagnostics worldwide. The companies are emphasizing new product developments, product launches, approvals, and R&D to introduce efficient products. Some of the recent developments fostering the global X-ray detectors market are mentioned below:

In October 2022, Samsung launched AccE Glass-Free Detector—a new flagship detector that recently received 510(k) clearance from the US FDA for commercial use in the US. It was designed to deliver high-resolution images of a digital detector while offering exceptional user and patient benefits.

In September 2022, KA Imaging’s portable dual-energy X-ray detector received 510(k) clearance from the US FDA.Reveal enables bone and soft-tissue differentiation without motion artifacts in a single X-ray exposure.



In other words, the detector simultaneously delivers DR, bone, and tissue images in one shot.

In July 2022, Konica Minolta Healthcare announced the availability of its Dynamic Digital Radiography (DDR) technology on the mKDR Xpress mobile X-ray system.The mobile system is also compatible with the AeroDR Glassless High-Definition Detector, a recent advancement in wireless and flat-panel X-ray detector technology.



DDR is the next-generation X-ray technology, improving orthopedic and pulmonary illness detection and treatment.

Such increasing product developments, launches, and approvals by the market players are accelerating in the global X-ray detectors market expansion.



Based on type, the X-ray detectors market is segmented into computed radiography (CR) detectors, flat-panel detectors, line-scan detectors, and charge couple device (CCD) detectors.The flat-panel detectors segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



X-ray systems many a times uses indirect flat-panel detectors for the conversion of X-ray energy to light energy, which is used to generate X-ray inspection images. Flat-panel detectors are also used in digital radiography to convert X-rays to charge (direct conversion), which is then interpreted using a thin film transistor array.

Moreover, flat-panel detectors are used for medical imaging, such as CT, X-ray, and mammography, as well as in some extraoral imaging devices.High demand for these detectors and advantages, such as excellent image quality and the ability to retrofit into existing X-ray tables, propel the market’s growth.



Additionally, the introduction of new technology—Veradius X-ray system—is expected to boost demand for flat-detector devices among end users.In February 2022, DÜRR introduced the new DRC 3643 NDT that rounds off DÜRR NDT’s DRC product range of robust flat panel detectors for industrial digital radiography (corrosion and erosion inspections).



In November 2021, Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc. launched AeroDR carbon flat-panel detector. It is the most advanced digital detector, providing superior image quality, durability, and reliability, and it is designed for all general X-ray applications.

Based on application, the X-ray detectors market is divided into medical, dental, veterinary, and other applications. In 2021, the medical segment is likely to account for the largest share of the market and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during 2022–2028. The applications of X-ray imaging in the medical field are manifold and have led to dedicated modalities supporting specific imaging requirements, e.g., computed tomography (CT), radiography, angiography, surgery or mammography, delivering projection or volumetric imaging data. Depending on clinical needs, a few X-ray systems enable diagnostic imaging while others support interventional procedures. X-ray detector design requirements for different medical applications can vary strongly in terms of size and shape, spatial resolution, frame rates, and X-ray flux, among others. Today, integrating X-ray detectors are in common use. Ongoing developments of X-ray detectors include optimization of current state-of-the-art integrating detectors in terms of performance and cost, enabling the usage of large-size CMOS-based detectors, and facilitating photon counting techniques with the potential to enhance other performance characteristics to foster the prospect of new clinical applications.

A few key primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the X-ray detectors market are the World Health Organization (WHO), and US Food and Drug Administration.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373252/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________