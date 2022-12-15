The attached information document (the "Information Document") has been prepared by Awilco Drilling PLC (“Awilco Drilling” or the “Company”) solely for the use in connection with the admission to trading of the shares in the Company on Euronext Growth Oslo (the "Admission").

The first day of trading in the Company's shares on Euronext Growth Oslo is expected to be tomorrow, 16 December 2022, under the ticker "AWDR".

Clarksons Securities AS has acted as Euronext Growth Advisor in connection with the Admission. Advokatfirmaet Wiersholm AS has acted as legal counsel to Awilco Drilling.

Aberdeen, 15 December 2022

For further information, please contact:

Eric Jacobs, Interim CEO

Phone: +44 1224 737900

Cathrine Haavind, Investor Relations

Phone: +47 93 42 84 64

Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and section 2.3 of the Euronext Growth Oslo Rule Book II.

