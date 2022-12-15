Gumby and Marvel Animators Join Lucky Ducky NFT to Bring Claymation to Web3

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucky Ducky, the first family-friendly, hand-crafted claymation NFT project on the Ethereum network, announced they are joining forces with Rich Zim, the acclaimed animator of "Coraline," "Nightmare Before Christmas," "James & Giant Peach," "Gumby," and Pete Levin, animator, and producer behind "Robot Chicken," this holiday season. This will be the first major push from notable stop motion animators into the NFT space. Serving as collaborators and advisors to Lucky Ducky, this marks the animators' first venture into Web3, as the duo aims to bridge the beloved world of classic animation into NFTs.



With the supply and demand of animators in the industry out of balance, local animation studios continue to fire loyal animators and replace them with cheaper workers. With the lack of creative control animators have in giving up ownership of their IPs, NFTs offer a new pathway to create new revenue streams and artistically-guided originality. With the added support from Rich and Pete, Lucky Ducky is opening doors for animators to discover what is possible in Web3 and find freedom in end-to-end ownership.

"When Lucky Ducky was first released, I immediately reached out," said Rich Zim, who collaborated on the recent NFT airdrop . "NFTs are revolutionary for artists, but Lucky Ducky has revolutionized the entire industry in how animators can become their own studio."

With over 30 years of experience on the most iconic claymation entertainment projects, Rich Zim brings remarkable talent to the world of NFTs. Rich was bought on by Jeremy Fisher, the founder of Lucky Ducky, a stop motion director and animator with over ten years of experience in the entertainment industry working on projects such as "Robot Chicken" and "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On." The two animators collaborated on a new series of interactive video projects that use classic animation techniques combined with Web3 technology to give Lucky Ducky NFT holders a genuinely immersive experience.

Renowned animator Pete Levin also brings a wealth of stop-motion experience to the Lucky Ducky project. From assistant directing on the recent hit movie "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On" to producing animation projects for notable brands such as Marvel Toys and Lego, Levin will continue to provide project support for Lucky Duckys.

"NFTs are going to change the world of animation as we know it," said Pete Levin. "This new way of creating allows artists to invoke the same passion they've always felt in claymation but with even more possibilities. I'm excited to join Lucky Ducky at the forefront of this and help the project guide more creators out of the woodwork."

"It's an honor to work alongside Rich and Pete," says Jeremy Fisher. "These two have shaped the lives and childhoods of so many. We're thrilled they've chosen our project to advise and make their entrance into NFTs."

About Lucky Ducky

Lucky Ducky is the first family friendly, hand-crafted, claymation generative project on the Ethereum network. The Lucky Ducky NFT collection consists of 7,777 claymation sculptures designed to bridge the gap between physical and digital space for children of all ages. Founded by seasoned artist and animator, Jeremy Fischer, Lucky Ducky is building a welcoming and community-oriented atmosphere dedicated to revolutionizing the creator and animation industry.

