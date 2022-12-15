TransUnion Named a Leader in Identity Verification Solutions by Independent Research Firm

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) announced today that it has been named as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™ Identity Verification Solutions, Q4 2022. TransUnion is one of only three companies to receive that designation in this report.



TransUnion also received the highest possible score in the category of Market Presence, as well as the highest scores possible in the criteria of Execution Roadmap, Planned Enhancements, and Supporting Products and Services.

The Forrester Wave™ uses a transparent methodology to evaluate companies in the software, hardware, or services markets so its clients can make well-informed purchasing decisions. Its evaluation ranks Leaders, Strong Performers, Contenders, and Challengers in the market. It conducts a 22-criterion evaluation of identity verification (IDV) solution providers and assesses them in three categories; current offering, strategy, and market presence.

“The honor of being named a Leader in identity verification solutions in The Forrester Wave™ for 2022 is, in our opinion, a reflection of the investments TransUnion has made in our global fraud solutions,” said Shai Cohen, senior vice president and head of global fraud solutions at TransUnion. “As digital transactions continue to grow, consumers and organizations find themselves threatened by efficient and evolved forms of fraud. It’s critically important to confirm that customers are who they say they are while ensuring they have a friction-less transaction. We look forward to continuing to develop new and innovative offerings in customer identity and access management as fraud risks evolve.”

In addition to naming TransUnion as a Leader in identity verification solutions, The Forrester Wave™ report specifically cited the company’s current offering, stating that the solution offers great public-record-based IDV (including credit header file), coupled with powerful phone-number, email-address, and physical-address verification.

TransUnion is named an industry leader on the forefront of identity verification. TransUnion’s TruValidate™ delivers a more comprehensive view of each consumer by linking proprietary data, personal data, device identifiers and online behaviors. The company’s advanced insights and global network of fraud reporting helps businesses discover anomalies, assess risk and confidently identify good consumers. This allows customers to protect their business and focus on offering effective, personalized and friction-right experiences.

A comprehensive report containing findings from The Forrester Wave™ is available to view or download here. Available to Forrester subscribers or for purchase.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing an actionable picture of each person so they can be reliably represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good®.

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

http://www.transunion.com/business