Del Mar, CA, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Diversified Holdings Corporation (OTC: ADHC) issues update recent developments with the company.

ADHC has filed first quarter financial disclosures for the period ending on 10-31-22.

Interested parties can see www.OTCMARKETS.com under ticker ADHC (Disclosures) for the quarterly report.

Currently, ADHC capitalization structure is as follows:

Shares Outstanding: 1.028 billion

Shares Restricted: 522 million

Shares in the Float: 502 million

ADHC has filed suit in The Eight Judicial Circuit Court, Clark County, Nevada case Number A-21-843-670, seeking the cancellation of 324,000,000 (324 MM) shares of common stock. The company believes the Nevada Court will be issuing a ruling allowing the company to cancel those shares in the near future. Upon cancellation of those shares it is estimated that 703mm will be outstanding.

In additional developments, ADHC has formed a Scientific Advisory Board to assist ADHC in a variety of areas including:

targeting acquisition candidates; seeking new executive personnel and identifying new business opportunities for the company. Discussions are in the late stages with leading international visionaries with extensive experience in managing public companies and successfully developing technology.

Shareholders will be informed regularly as events warrant regarding the above developments.

ADHC is a publicly traded holding company trading under the ticker symbol (OTC: ADHC). ADHC is currently developing three web-based businesses. http://www.UniversalWellnessHC.com

(UWHC) is a wellness and lifestyle ecommerce site focused upon providing innovative products, news and the latest health care developments.

Investor Contact:

Ernest Remo

Chairman/CEO

ernestremo@san.rr.com

Tel: 858-259-4534

TWITTER: @ADHCManagement . This Twitter page is the only official twitter page for ADHC.



Information contained herein includes forward-looking statements.

SAFE HARBOR

These statements relate to future events or future financial performance, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to be materially different performance or achievements expressed. You should not place undue reliance on these statements since they involve known and unknown risks. Any forward-looking statements reflect the current view with respect to future events and subject to uncertainties.