Online Exam Proctoring Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type and End User

With more and more learners shifting towards online courses and learning, and high internet penetration, e-learning is growing rapidly.



E-learning is broadly used in higher education institutions and corporations; it is also progressively being adopted in K-12 institutions.The flexibility and robust functionality of online learning allow users to complete courses efficiently and stay engaged continuously.



The e-learning platforms provide flexibility of use, which is adding to the demand for online courses.Organizations, universities, and institutions are offering more online courses to facilitate flexible learning.



These solutions also confer greater accessibility, and cost-effective and convenient operations. Growing demand for online courses and distance education is increasing the number of online exams. Therefore, online proctoring is becoming a significant solution across all end-users, which is further triggering the online exam proctoring market growth. Moreover, online proctoring nullifies huge administrative burden and costs by ruling out the necessity of arranging in-person invigilators and test centers. The low cost of managing online assessment centers is another factor boosting the online exam proctoring market growth.



The Asia Pacific online exam proctoring market growth is accelerating at high pace.The presence of developing economies with steady growth, and rising adoption of innovative and advanced technologies make APAC the world’s fastest-growing region.



Australia, China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC are the major contributors to the growth of the online exam proctoring market in this region.The swift advancements in technologies, digitalization of economies, and support of governments are the few factors contributing to the smooth evolution of these economies from a developing to a developed stage.



Seoul National University, the University of Tokyo, Osaka University, Australian National University, Tsinghua University, National University of Singapore, Indian Institute of Science, and Indian Institute of Technology Bombay are among the top universities present in the region. This generates opportunities for online exam proctoring market players to provide their proctoring solutions and gain traction in the market.



Based on type, the online exam proctoring market is segmented into advanced automated proctoring, recorded proctoring, and live online proctoring.The live online proctoring segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022.



The live proctors guide the test-takers via multi-factor identity verification, exam launch, and environment security scans.In live online proctoring, prohibited materials can be removed before exam.



Talview, Inc.; Examity, Inc.; and other companies provide live online proctoring for critical certifications, high-stakes exams, and pre-employment screening. Advanced automated proctoring works without manual intervention and is anticipated to surpass live proctoring exams in terms of adoption rate. In advanced automated proctoring, AI algorithms manages all activities during a proctored online exam. This solution increases flexibility and allows the candidates to take the exams at their convenience. Advanced automated proctoring is reasonable and affordable than other types of online proctoring as it eliminates the need for human intervention. Companies such as Proctortrack provide ProctorLive AI—an exception-based live proctoring with AI. It is a real-time hybrid model combining live remote human proctors with advanced AI-enhanced auto proctoring intervention capabilities to reliably detect and perceive examination cheating. The testing integrity results are analyzed using AI.



Based on end user, the online exam proctoring market is segmented into schools & universities, enterprises, and government.The schools & universities segment accounted for the largest online exam proctoring market share in 2021.



The education industry is increasingly adopting emerging technologies, such as online proctoring, in various aspects of academia.The online remote proctored exam is comparatively a new system that helps in preventing cheating and other violations while enabling schools and universities conduct online exams in a secure environment.



All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has demanded all their affiliated institutions and universities to obey the guidelines issued by the Universities Grants Commission to conduct final year exams in offline, online, or blended mode. Government regulations in countries, such as India, to conduct online exams in universities are anticipated to help institutes and schools use online exam proctoring solutions to avoid cheating and monitor students.



Key online exam proctoring market players profiled in the report include Comprobo; Examity, Inc.; Honorlock Inc.; Inspera AS; Mettl; ProctorEdu LLC; Proctortrack; PSI Services LLC; Talview Inc.; and Meazure, Inc. In addition to all the players profiled in the report, there are several other global, regional, and local online exam proctoring market players operating in the market which were also analyzed and studied during this study, to get a holistic view of the entire market. The overall online exam proctoring market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. Exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. The process also helps obtain an overview and forecast of the online exam proctoring market with respect to all the online exam proctoring market segments. Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights. This process includes industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the online exam proctoring market.

