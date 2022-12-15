New York, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Tele-Epilepsy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Patient Market, By Component, By End-use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373153/?utm_source=GNW



The global tele-epilepsy market size is expected to reach USD 1.16 billion by 2030. The industry for tele-epilepsy is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2022 to 2030, aided by the rising adult population suffering from epilepsy, and increased investments in the healthcare telemedicine ecosystem by governments and private players globally.



The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the tele-epilepsy industry.The outbreak severely impacted the healthcare system and the economy, which created a special barrier for individuals seeking medical care, including epilepsy care.



In addition, telehealth initiatives have demonstrated a high level of patient and physician satisfaction and quality during COVID-19. It has been seen that providing complex epilepsy care, including to patients with severity in epilepsy, could be solved, and can produce results that are comparable to those of in-person consultations.



Governments worldwide are initiating programs to uplift the market for tele-epilepsy.For instance, several government entities are embracing telehealth by implementing new regulations and reimbursement standards.



In March 2020, The Federal Communications Commission in the US developed initiatives to aid healthcare organizations in implementing telemedicine technology.



• Based on the patient market, the adult segment held the highest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the number of adult patients prone to epilepsy

• Based on component, the hardware segment dominated the market in terms of revenue with a share of 41.2% in 2021, owing to the increasing hardware requirements such as videoconferencing technology, audio equipment, microphones, screens, and other medical accessories to support virtual visits

• In terms of end-use, the hospital segment accounted for a substantial revenue share of 34.2% in the market in 2021 and is expected to expand at a steady CAGR through 2030, as hospitals are preferred by patients for their treatment process in the context of convenience and variety of product offerings in one place

• In 2021, North America dominated the tele-epilepsy market with a revenue share of 37.9%, owing to its highly developed and technologically advanced infrastructure, a rise in the number of cases of epilepsy, and increasing per capita income in the region

• Asia Pacific is anticipated to advance at the fastest CAGR of 16.6% during the projection period. The increasing incidences of epilepsy and the growing population, along with rapidly evolving healthcare infrastructure and government policies, can be attributed to the regional market growth

