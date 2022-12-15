With Rising Internet Penetration, The Internet Advertising Market Size Is Expected To Grow At A 19% Annual Rate As Per The Business Research Company's Internet Advertising Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research on the internet advertising market, rising internet penetration is expected to propel the growth of the internet advertising market going forward. The internet has essentially made lives more convenient and more accessible. It has brought the entire world to its fingertips. The internet provides the capability to search for almost any information through a computer, mobile phone, and another personal digital assistant. The internet has changed marketing by creating modern technology ecosystems, customizing and immersive campaigns for consumers. For instance, according to a report published in June 2021 by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the United Nations agency specializing in information and communication technologies, the number of internet users increased by 10.2% in 2020. Furthermore, between 2019 and 2021, internet usage in Africa and Asia-Pacific increased by 23% and 24%, respectively. During the same period, internet users in the least developed countries (LDCs) increased by 20%, accounting for 27% of the total population. Therefore, the rising internet penetration is driving the internet advertising market growth.



The global internet advertising market size is expected to grow from $ 368.08 billion in 2021 to $ 448.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The internet advertising market share is expected to reach $ 915.15 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.5%.

Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the internet advertising market. Major companies operating in the internet advertising sector are focused on introducing new technologies to maximize productivity and sustain their market position. For instance, in February 2022, Google Ads, an online advertising platform developed by Google, introduced the new Search Ads 360. Through this newly developed platform, more data will be managed and processed than ever. This will create new enterprise innovations that will centralize and scale user work. Secondly, it will provide immediate management support for most new Google Ads features, such as performance max and discovery campaigns.

Major players in the internet advertising market are Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd, Google LLC, Baidu Inc., Microsoft corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc, Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc, Verizon Communication Inc, Hulu LLC, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Linkedin, eBay Inc., Yahoo Inc., InMobi, Smaato Inc, Epom Ltd., Mobvista Co. Ltd., and Mintegral.

The global internet advertising market analysis is segmented by ad format type into search engine advertising or search engine marketing, display advertising, mobile advertising, social media advertising, video advertising, online classifieds ads, other ad formats; by platform type into mobile, desktop and laptop, other platforms; by pricing model type into cost per thousand (CPT), performance based advertising, hybrid, other pricing models; by enterprise size into large enterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises; by industry into automotive, healthcare, media and entertainment, BFSI, education, retail and consumer goods, transport and tourism, IT and telecom, other industries.

North America was the largest region in the internet advertising market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the internet advertising market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Internet Advertising Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide internet advertising market forecast size and growth, internet advertising market segments, internet advertising market trends, drivers and restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in its competitive landscape section for over 3,000 industry reports, covering more than 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

