The Neuroscience Antibodies & Assays Market Is Set To Grow At An 11% Rate Due To An Increase In Neurological Illnesses As Per The Business Research Company's Neuroscience Antibodies & Assays Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research on the neuroscience antibodies & assays market, the increasing incidents of neurological illnesses across the globe are expected to propel the growth of the neuroscience antibodies & assays market going forward. Neurological illnesses are disorders affecting the nervous system and examples of neurological disorders include epilepsy, alzheimer's disease, dementia and so on. The rise in the number of neurological illnesses requires more research and development activities for the treatment of these diseases. Antibodies and assays are used in research and development activities to study development, systems, structure and function, and disorders and degeneration of the nervous system. Thus, the neuroscience antibodies & assays market grows with the increase in incidents of neurological illnesses.

For instance, According to World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based health promotion agency 55 million people live with dementia globally, and there are nearly 10 million new cases every year as per 2021 data. According to Alzheimer's Association a US based Non-profit association, 6.5 million people in the US have Alzheimer's disease as per 2022 data. As a result, the increased incidence of neurological illnesses across the world is driving the neuroscience antibodies and assays market forward.



The global neuroscience antibodies & assays market size is expected to grow from $3.22 billion in 2021 to $3.58 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.21%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The neuroscience antibodies & assays market is expected to reach $5.43 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.97%.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the neuroscience antibodies and assays market. Major companies operating in the market are introducing new technologies such as Cisbio HTRF® that works on TR-FRET technology to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in October 2020, PerkinElmer Inc, a US-based diagnostics, life sciences, and environmental research company, launched ‘PerkinElmer Cisbio HTRF® Phospho-Ubiquitin (Ser65) Cellular Kit’. The new kit has applications in various disease areas such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. The novel assay’s can be applied to increase study specificity for the Phospho-Ubiquitin (Ser65) intersection point. With the help of TR-FRET technology helps to identify crucial mitophagy dysfunction and breakdowns in the intricate network between neurons and glial cells that can result in neurodegenerative disease.

Major players in the neuroscience antibodies & assays market are Abcam PLC, BioLegend Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Cell Signaling Technology Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GenScript Biotech Corporation, Merck KgaA, Rockland Immunochemicals Inc., Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Tecan Group Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Enzo Life Sciences AG.

North America was the largest region in the neuroscience antibodies & assays market in 2021. The regions covered in neuroscience antibodies & assays market research are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The global neuroscience antibodies and assays market analysis is segmented by product into consumables, instruments; by technology into molecular diagnostics, clinical chemistry, immunoassays or immunochemistry, others technologies; by application into in vitro diagnostics, research, drug discovery; by end user into hospitals and diagnostics centers, academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

