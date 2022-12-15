Application Modernization Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 30.59 Billion by 2026, Globally, at 18.7% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, “ Application Modernization Market ” By Services (User Interface (UI) Modernization, Cloud Application Migration, Application Portfolio Assessment, Application Integration, Others), By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, IT and telecom, Retail, Government, Others), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Application Modernization Market size was valued at USD 7.74 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 30.59 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.7 % from 2019 to 2026.

Application Modernization Market

Global Application Modernization Market Overview

Application modernization is an innovative concept of rewriting, refactoring, or converting the original programming software which fits the current business model. Using application modernization, it is possible to replace the legacy code with its newer version without affecting the business operations in any way. Using application modernization tools, the business can reduce the overall cost through the implementation of cloud computing, analytics, and security capabilities.

Technological advancements in the fields of cloud computing and Big Data have significantly increased their acceptance. Along with this, the growing need for business agility has also fueled the demand for technology-driven solutions. These factors collectively are expected to drive the growth of the application modernization market.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The “Global Application Modernization Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The “Global Application Modernization Market” study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Accenture, Fujitsu, Cognizant, Asysco, Atos, Bell Integrator, Capgemini, HCL, IBM, and Macrosoft Inc.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Application Modernization Market into Services, Vertical, and Geography.

Application Modernization Market, by Services User Interface (UI) Modernization Cloud Application Migration Application Portfolio Assessment Application Integration Others

Application Modernization Market, by Vertical Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Healthcare IT and telecom Retail Government Others

Application Modernization Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



